Deep Dive: Euro CLOs offer healthy yields

Many investors have long viewed European Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) as a niche corner of the bond market worthy of little attention. However, given this asset class has traditionally offered a high degree of inflation protection, strong credit performance and a material spread premium to more traditional fixed income assets all at once, we believe it can no longer be ignored.

For the uninitiated, these CLOs are bond instruments backed by diverse pools of loans made to companies, normally across different industries, all over Europe. The bonds are split into tranches that can carry different ratings (and yields) according to how senior they are in the CLO's capital structure, normally from AAA notes at the top to equity notes at the bottom.

CLOs typically possess a number of features that can be attractive to bond investors, particularly given the macro backdrop we are experiencing as economies reopen following Covid-19 shutdowns.

Most relevantly, European CLO bonds are predominantly floating rate, which helps to protect holders from the corrosive impact from rising interest rates at a time when strong inflation data is increasing the prospect of rate hikes by central banks.

For a more traditional bond portfolio, CLOs are typically used to provide welcome diversification and a hedge against inflation.

However, the case for CLOs does not end with inflation.

European CLO supply has surged during 2021, with volumes reaching €68bn, comprising €47bn in refinancing transactions and €21bn of new issues. This glut has caused AAA spreads to drift up to around 130 basis points this year, far above any other AAA-rated asset class found in the market today.

In addition, credit metrics in the portfolios backing European CLO deals have improved rapidly since the nadir of the Covid-19 crisis, and are back to levels we observed pre-pandemic; the proportion of assets trading below a cash price of 80 across the leveraged loan and high yield markets was back down to its pre-Covid level of just 0.3% as of the end of August. Given the low level of stressed loans, we expect defaults to remain low and strong CLO credit performance to continue.

The specialist nature of European CLOs also means they have consistently offered investors a premium over similarly-rated bonds, and this remains the case today. As the graph below shows, BBB-rated European CLO notes currently show a premium in excess of 240 basis points over comparable BBB corporate credit.

In fact, in our view CLOs have not looked this undervalued on a relative basis for a long time. Even if CLO spreads do not tighten significantly, the asset class looks to be an attractive carry trade.

These elevated yield levels can also become more pronounced as investors descend the CLO capital structure. At present, a BB-rated European CLO tranche typically offers around 600 basis points of spread above the risk-free rate, versus around 272 basis points for a high yield bond index of the same rating.

Finally - but perhaps most importantly - CLOs can offer far greater flexibility than regular corporate bonds, particularly when income is scarce and investors are looking to boost portfolio yield. In high-yield bonds, an investor looking for more spread would normally have to buy lower rated bonds, which might mean taking exposure to a new company where the investor may not like the credit story. By contrast, all tranches of bonds in a CLO are backed by the same pool of loans, with the same performance data and the same CLO manager. If you like the BBB bonds of a CLO, our experience tells us you are likely to find buying the more junior B notes more comfortable than making the same move down the credit spectrum in high yield.

Overall, with mainstream bond markets looking increasingly overvalued after a relentless rally and inflation emerging as a genuine threat, we believe the case for European CLOs is particularly compelling at this point in the cycle.

Elena Rinaldi is portfolio manager of TwentyFour Asset Management