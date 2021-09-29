Deep Dive: Investors must consider governance, or risk it all

Over the past year or two we have seen a sharp increase in the number of investment strategies focused around either the environmental or social aspects of ESG, with a huge amount of new products coming to market. While this is pleasing to see, it is vital that when striving to help clients meet either of those objectives, we do not forget governance as well.

Without proper analysis and consideration of governance, investors risk all of the good work in other areas being undone as the companies they are relying on to drive change may not have the necessary structures in place to deliver on their promises.

Credit and equity managers lack meaningful engagement on ESG issues

Governance analysis provides a critical layer of risk assessment, which is important both when identifying E or S leaders and when investing to drive the transition towards a more sustainable economy. Investors need to ensure that they are looking at all aspects of the business and backing those companies that have the best chance of being successful in the future, as well as avoiding those exposed to additional risks. For those pursuing an E-focused agenda, in particular climate change, it is not enough to simply consider the promises that businesses make. Investors also need to develop a clear view as to which companies will actually be able to deliver the substantial changes those promises require. Governance is key to that, both in terms of decision-makers and the information provided to enable good decision-making.

Since the companies that succeed will not always be those making the biggest commitments, but those that can actually deliver, investors will need to play a role in this too. Ongoing dialogue and engagement with companies will be needed to help ensure that delivery happens, particularly in sectors where carbon emissions are hard to abate.

Deep Dive: Corporate diversity is vital

There are also some key aspects that investors can look to that demonstrate not only have companies committed to a certain E or S agenda, but they have sufficient governance structures in place to get them there. For example, analysing whether there is a level of continuity and consistency between commitments that companies are making at the front end of their businesses, and what is being shown in the back end via their accounts. The IASB has called for material climate risks to be incorporated in IFRS financial reporting, believing this will have profound implications for the way companies are valued.

Understanding which companies are already ahead of such regulation, and really putting their money where their mouth is, should therefore play a material role in assessing a company's investment suitability.

As the FRC's approach to the recently updated UK Stewardship Code shows, it is increasingly about evidencing what a firm is doing, rather than just making a policy or protocol.

It is also vital that investors understand the people driving the company agenda: the handful of decision-makers around the boardroom table and the organisational culture they instil in their various stakeholders.

That said, it is important to be aware that much of the data around people and culture is largely unmeasurable. Yes, regular refreshment of directors helps bring fresh thinking to the room and potentially more boardroom diversity, but it does not guarantee those thoughts will be fully informed and that debate will be open.

This is why engagement matters so much; investors can only really get an insight into the quality of the people on the board, and their processes, if they talk to them, test their progress and evidence their outcomes.

Working to change their minds, or to help them identify new sources of useful information, is what good engagement is. It will take time, and skill, to build the trust needed to gain insight and to persuade.

All of these are vital aspects when ensuring that the ‘G' takes as much centre stage as the ‘E' and the ‘S'.

Pete Drewienkiewicz is CIO of Redington