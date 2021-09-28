Deep Dive: Corporate diversity is vital

Engaging with companies on ESG issues can help ensure a focus on high-quality businesses and also operate as a lever to encourage better corporate behaviour.

Such an approach challenges companies to manage the wider aspects of their business proactively, which in turn, protects their longer-term prospects.

For example, it is vital to engage businesses to improve corporate diversity. There has been good progress on gender diversity in the UK over the last decade, most notably on board composition, but more needs to be done when it comes to women in senior roles. Looking at what has worked and what has helped deliver this progress could be important in ensuring we get the most from advancing ethnic diversity.

Over the last decade, there has been a growing understanding and awareness of the business benefits that accrue from diverse leadership and workforces. This has been achieved by a growing wealth of information via reports and studies from academia, think tanks, associations and initiatives. Several studies conclude that companies which are more gender diverse outperform those that are not, on returns-based metrics such as return on equity, and this has helped take the issue of diversity beyond the social and ethical to an issue of good governance.

Building on the momentum seen on gender diversity will be critical. As companies reap the benefits of more gender-balanced leadership, the merits of increased ethnic diversity should become obvious; better-managed businesses that are more aligned with and reflective of the societies in which they operate.

It is also important to acknowledge that ‘sustainable' should not be taken to mean perfect. Investing involves predictions about the future and we have to expect occasions when things do not turn out as expected and companies become embroiled in a controversy that challenges our assessment of their sustainability.

It is what the fund manager does when they become aware of any controversy. Do they analyse the situation in detail to ascertain the involvement of the company in question, the seriousness of the allegations made and how the business is responding?

This gives us the context in which we can engage and we will then look to speak to senior management and other parties such as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or industry experts.

With this information, investors can establish the impact of the controversy on our investment thesis and the three possibilities are:

The business no longer satisfies our criteria for a sustainable investment, so we exit the position. The risk and quality of the investment is affected so we feel a smaller portfolio position is appropriate. The issue is being addressed by management sufficiently so that we can continue to hold our portfolio weighting while engaging to ensure the situation is resolved.

Companies (much like the people they comprise) are not perfect, nor can our predictions about the future be faultless. We can use a disciplined investment process, however, to ensure we deal with the controversies that do arise consistently and correctly. In this way, we can continue to deliver on the mandate of the SF funds for our clients.

Harriet Parker is an investment manager on the Liontrust sustainable investment team