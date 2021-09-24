Deep Dive: Identify specific assets rather than sectors

Identifying winning sectors and regions in real estate can be problematic in that many sectors and regions are heavily cross correlated. Further, the land, and in some cases the buildings, can often be repurposed for alternative uses profitably, increasing stockpicking opportunities.

AEW UK REIT has outperformed the MSCI / AREF UK PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property index over six months, 12 months and three years, but we are wary to assume that our sector weightings, overweight industrial and light on high-street retail, will ensure continued success. Instead, we believe that assessing individual properties based on their fundamental characteristics and the opportunities they present for asset management is what has driven our performance. Particularly in current conditions, with pandemic induced uncertainty, an investment strategy focused too heavily on sector weightings could be fundamentally risky.

The industrial sector has seen continuous value accretion in recent years, delivering excellent returns. However, we are mindful of how far demand has driven down yields making value-add initiatives harder to find. Logistics has also enjoyed strong performance, but this has led to increased supply and we anticipate this may start to impact levels of rental growth and ultimately pricing.

Conversely, there seems to be more caution around offices perhaps as a result of uncertainty around whether working from home will be the 'new normal'. However, we believe a reduced overall requirement for offices seems unlikely and opportunities still present themselves through alternative use value. In towns and cities, mixed use developments often including residential, can be a productive and valuable use for obsolete offices. Outside the major centres there are increased opportunities to convert offices to other sectors with healthcare and life sciences demonstrating particularly strong demand for space. This can provide value enhancement opportunities to previously unloved office locations with these users often becoming a destination in their own right. A high cost of fit-out will often mean a long lease is required, with consequent yield compression for the investor.

The retrenchment of high street retail has been well documented with long-term valuations continuing their decline as retail moves online, and warehouse values see a marked increase, a trend further hastened by the pandemic. However, it is worth considering whether the decline in retail has fallen too far, providing an opportunity, or if there is more pain to come. Retailers that have survived the pandemic and the UK-wide retrenchment of the sector should fare well, while city centre high-street assets no longer occupied by retailers offer exciting alternative use prospects.

To a value manager these strong trends often present buying opportunities. Their strength can be seen from the five-year average returns shown below:

Pooled industrial property fund A - 13.4% per annum

Pooled shopping centre fund B - 16.7% per annum

In the quoted market, these trends are amplified going forwards:

Industrial property REIT A - 57.5% share price premium to NAV

Shopping Centre REIT B - 56.2% share price discount to NAV

We are considering whether this is a unique counter-cyclical buying opportunity or whether values will continue to remain low. When well-located city and town centre retail and leisure assets with strong property fundamentals are available at significant discounts, in some cases at prices cheaper than secondary industrial properties, it could provide the successful stockpicker with exciting opportunities.

In this market, investment decisions should be based on an asset's specific merits. We should look at the fundamentals of a property and the unique opportunities it may offer, rather than being led by sector weightings or relying on the performance of a particular sector that is out of our control and determined by broader market sentiment. Ultimately, the focus on an asset's fundamentals and whether there are opportunities for value-add activity, such as refurbishment, re-leasing or change of use, should help drive fund performance.

Why focus on a prescribed sector weighting when specific asset opportunities are plentiful? By identifying properties with greater value per square foot for alternative uses and high-yielding assets with the potential for re-leasing, opportunities can be found in all sectors. While this approach will sometimes emphasise certain sectors over others, the fundamentals of each asset, regardless of sector, are key to successful investing.

Alex Short is portfolio manager of AEW UK REIT