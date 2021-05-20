Placing your trust in renewables: Specialist funds from both sides of the pond will deliver

The US is currently in the driving seat when it comes to new opportunities for investment in green infrastructure. Following the launch of President Joe Biden’s $2trn plan to improve the nation’s infrastructure and to steer the country towards greener energy over the next eight years, the country is firmly in the spotlight.

President Biden's vast spending plan is designed to help the nation's economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic and will produce the most significant number of jobs since World War II. The ambitious proposal is expected to be passed broadly intact by Congress in the coming weeks.

This is good news for all ESG investors. Biden's bold plan falls into four parts: investment in transport infrastructure, from highways and roads to canals and bridges, as well as in homes, creating more affordable housing, introducing or improving broadband, and improving clean water supplies.

Next on the list is improved care infrastructure, while he also wants to fund research and development into clean energy, manufacturing and training.

The vast sums of US Government money being invested presents new opportunities for fund managers, and potential returns for investors.

There are plenty of infrastructure investment vehicles available to UK investors, but a number stand out.

Firstly, FP Foresight Global Real Infrastructure is a well-diversified listed infrastructure vehicle run by Foresight Capital Management, who are highly experienced in the field.

It has proved successful since its inception in June 2019, growing to a size of about £500m while providing investors with a decent yield and strong total returns along the way.

The portfolio encompasses renewable energy, general infrastructure and property assets on a global basis, although the focus is on North America, with the US and Canada together comprising more than half of the assets.

The managers look to invest in companies that provide essential services, allowing the global economy to function in a sustainable manner while also addressing changing social and demographic conditions.

Crucially, the vehicle is mandated to invest only in companies which are considered to deliver a net social or environmental benefit and meet the principles of the United Nations Global Compact initiative.

Closer to home, another option is the Greencoat UK Wind investment trust, which aims to provide investors with a sustainable income stream by operating wind farms in the UK.

Returns come primarily from selling the power generated to utility firms, who are obligated by law to source a certain amount of energy from renewable sources. Greencoat was the first renewable infrastructure trust to list on the main London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250.

Sticking with the UK, there is also the Bluefield Solar Income fund investment trust. This acquires and operates large-scale solar energy panels within the UK, with the managers targeting long-life solar energy infrastructure which is expected to generate stable output over a 25-year asset life.

The portfolio currently comprises more than 60 separate sites and aims to provide shareholders with returns primarily through distributions of income.

Finally, for those looking for more international diversification, there is the International Public Partnerships investment trust. Guernsey-listed, this is a constituent of the FTSE 250 and aims to provide both capital growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

The trust invests directly into public infrastructure projects in North America, Europe, Australia and the UK, though the latter accounts for roughly three-quarters of all assets. The managers seek stakes in high-quality, long-duration assets which are expected to have predictable return profiles.

These have historically included assets such as public sector buildings, rail operations, energy transmission projects and waste water management.

Kel Nwanuforo is an investment consultant at Asset Intelligence Research

