Switched on for future gains: Electricity and energy the beating heart of green revival

In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity, said Albert Einstein. And it seems that world leaders around the world are willing to seize a once-in-a-century pandemic as the springboard to act for a dual objective: reviving the economy with huge spending plans and, at the same time, initiating the unavoidable effort, in terms of investments, that the world needs to tackle global warming.

But is it enough to achieve both objectives?

US President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure spending plan, budgeted for $2.3trn over ten years, represents 8.8% of US GDP. That is more than, but in the same order of magnitude, as Barack Obama's American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 at 5.7% of US GDP.

Furthermore, Biden's plan should complement previous Covid relief plans, making the US fiscal effort likely to bring the economy back to its pre-pandemic path.

To put this into perspective, the plan is significantly more than the post-WWII Marshall Plan conceived to rebuild Europe. Precise numbers are difficult to find, but historical research estimates the cumulative Marshall fund at between 0.8% and 0.95% of the receiving countries' GDP.

Since we know how the plan helped to kickstart Europe's economic and social rebirth, we can hope the US initiative can be the starting point of a multi-year effort in modernising US infrastructure to meet the challenge of climate change.

This also comes as the EU finalised details of its €750bn Next Generation EU recovery instrument.

At 5.6% of the EU's GDP, it may be proportionally smaller than the US effort, but is still significantly bigger than the Marshall Plan.

Still, neither comes close to the roughly 40% of US GDP that President Roosevelt earmarked for his New Deal in 1933.

According to a recent OECD report, the world needs to invest $7trn annually until 2030 to upgrade and transform global infrastructure to meet the requirements of the Paris Agreement. Two thirds of this will be needed in developing countries.

The key to achieving the first milestone of reducing global greenhouse gass emissions by 50% compared to 2010 will be to unlock private investment that, together with public money, can sustain the financial effort, estimated to be close to 8% of world GDP.

Most of the planned infrastructure investments will go where transformation is easier and quickly scalable: electricity grids and energy supply.

This is the fundamental place to start since it is the hub that connects to many other parts of the economy, including housing, transportation, cities and industrial processes.

Here, public money deployed quickly and at scale can catalyse private investment to achieve the goals of going 100% renewable.

Energy and carbon efficiency is the other chapter where initial public investments can dramatically change the landscape. Planning electric charging stations at scale gives us an idea of what public investments could mean for automobiles, their supply chains and fuel/energy infrastructure.

The story is similar for upgrading housing and the impact that will have on industries such as household electronics, construction materials, agriculture and food.

For investors who put sustainability at the core of their strategy, this trend will have serious implications for portfolio allocation. For example, one of the characteristics of classic ESG investing has been the overweighting of some sectors (technology and healthcare) that typically scored well on sustainability ratings.

Planned investments will need companies already active in more traditional sectors to execute the actual work on the ground.

We can therefore surmise the next generation of most-wanted ESG companies could be those that can pivot to provide products and solutions that help the world achieve the Paris objectives, be they energy companies, large construction companies or innovative agriculture and food businesses.

Carmine de Franco is head of research at Ossiam

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.