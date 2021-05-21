A hidden gem: Biodiversity is the key to unlock gains in green infrastructure arena

An investment in a renewable infrastructure solar fund is much more than just an investment decision that delivers a high, steady and reliable income.

It is an investment decision that helps the world transition to an ever-increasing renewable energy supply and helps tackle climate change along the way.

But that is not all - there is a hidden gem associated with these investments which goes largely unnoticed and that is biodiversity.

Biodiversity is key to the survival of life. It is also very interconnected with climate change as its preservation and enhancement supports climate change mitigation and climate resilience.

Its loss deprives future generations of irreplaceable genetic information, potential livelihood opportunities, and compromises sustainability.

We are all guardians of our environment and we have a social and moral obligation to do what we can to improve what we leave for future generations.

The UK Government introduced a 25-year environmental plan that highlighted the social and moral obligations on society to take affirmative action in order to prevent environmental decline, and to go a stage further to create more abundant biodiversity.

Research shows that solar farms can significantly improve local biodiversity, with benefits to wildlife such as bees, birds, bats, wild flowers, bugs and invertebrates, potentially even the surrounding crops.

Solar funds are leading the charge with innovative solar developments that enhance biodiversity in the local area and engage the community.

Normal locations for solar farms are either low-grade, non-farmable land or land taken from an intensive farming cycle which tends to have been over fertilised with agricultural grade, nitrates, phosphorus and potassium for decades.

Once established, solar farms are relatively undisturbed and have a long asset lifespan of over 35 years.

With the right habitat enhancement and management plan they can harbour an abundance of flora and fauna that improves the landscape, and contributes to improving air quality, water quality, soil erosion, and pest and disease regulation, while also providing an opportunity for community engagement and education.

A well-implemented biodiversity management plan will be tailored to the unique conditions of each solar farm. It increases engagement with landowners, operation and management contractors (who maintain the solar farms sites), and the local community, as these stakeholders have the closest relationships with the asset and its surrounding environment.

Establishing a successful biodiversity management plan is not easy; it involves lots of factors including local council approval, depending on the location, and even local and national charities depending on the animal, invertebrate species that may be in the area.

A biodiversity management plan may include the introduction of bug hotels, bird boxes, bat boxes, the maintenance of hedge rows, sowing of wild flora and the introduction of sheep grazing rather than mechanical mowing so as to not disturb wildlife.

Sites will also work with local beekeeper associations to install hives and implement biodiversity surveys to track and record changes, working with local academics, recording the population of bumblebees, butterflies, birds, and measuring herbs and grass varieties.

Educating local schoolchildren on the benefits of biodiversity through solar site visits is also an important area, which helps to ensure the next generation understands the importance of biodiversity and helps to value our world's natural capital.

Currently there are also specialist biodiversity trials at solar farms such as the use of thermal beehives, using solar energy to maintain the beehive at a constant temperature, killing off bumblebee mites which have been decimating bee populations in the UK and even implementing specialist crane bridges, which allows baby cranes to walk across uneven land unhindered with their parents.

These are just an example of what additional benefits biodiversity can offer, without sacrificing longer term financial returns. The solar industry can continue to benefit the environment and its understanding even further, achieving this will undoubtedly continue to be a challenge that requires continuing research and affirmative action in-line with a strong set of guiding principles.

Governments more than ever will play an important role, but cannot deliver this strategy alone.

Giulia Guidi is head of ESG NextEnergy Capital and NextEnergy Solar Farm investment adviser

