With a balanced perspective, investors can intelligently participate in a dynamic absolute return landscape

Interest in absolute return strategies is often driven by performance of traditional markets.

During times when simply buying and holding stocks and bonds is profitable, there is less incentive for investors to explore other investment strategies.

The Covid-inspired market panic obliterated complacency with traditional investments and with the addition of government responses inspired renewed interest in absolute return strategies.

Fiscal and monetary stimuli support market liquidity and sentiment, underpinning absolute return strategies that often use leverage and illiquid securities. Similarly, post-Covid government stimulus accelerated economic activity, improving corporate earnings and enhancing returns for long-biased directional strategies.

The primary objective of absolute return investments is to deliver performance even when traditional asset class investments do not.

This discussion primarily focuses on hedge fund strategies with zero or minimal correlation to equities and credit markets.Zero correlation strategies might consist of quantitative equity long/short funds, CTAs and reinsurance investments, while mildly positive correlations exist among many relative value and event driven strategies like convertible, fixed income and merger arbitrage.

We take a more granular look at why absolute return hedge funds have done well in the past year and assess whether they can continue the momentum into the future.

Demand

Absolute return hedge funds (+0.6%) significantly outperformed the MSCI ACWI (-21.4%) and Bloomberg/Barclays High Yield (-15%) indices during the heart of the crisis in the month of March 2020, drawing attention from shell-shocked investors looking for downside protection.

As markets recovered, allocators rediscovered absolute return hedge funds as a way to deploy risk capital defensively. According to HFR, in the third quarter of 2020 hedge funds saw inflows for the first time in two years - and we expect hedge fund inflows will continue to accelerate.

But allocators are looking at a potential shortage of attractive funds as multistrats expand their footprint. Thanks to excellent performance and large infrastructure, multistrat funds are growing quickly. They have been able to increase leverage and use expense passthroughs to earn greater fees. The concern is whether multistrategy funds can continue to extract enough trading profits to reward all stakeholders.

Liquidity

The growing participation of retail investors is a new force that hedge funds must respect. Short squeezes like GameStop in late January are distorting prices and expanding arbitrage opportunities for traders. While some funds were punished initially, most survived the initial shock and have successfully adapted. Going forward, retail investors and their news-driven trades are a potential profit source for more experienced hedge funds.

Corporate activity

2020 was a record year for issuance of corporate fixed income and convertible debt.

Retail demand for industries like electric vehicles and online gambling led to special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) being embraced as a retail entrée into markets formerly exclusive to private equity players.

237 SPACs raised $83.4bn to purchase private companies and list them on stock exchanges. Some convertible and merger arbitrage funds reoriented their portfolios toward SPACs and earned 35%-40% net returns.

More experienced absolute return hedge funds should have the expertise to creatively trade this bounty of new securities profitably.

Asia

China contained the spread of Covid more quickly than Europe or the Americas and was able to continue its path of market reforms to attract foreign investors.

Strategies like quantitative equity long/short and convertible arbitrage have greater long bias in China than their developed-market equivalents, which was fortunate during the recovery. Japan corporate governance is rapidly improving through shareholder activism with encouragement from regulators.

It is likely that absolute return funds will continue to invest in China and linked economies as those markets mature.

Conclusion

Our favourable overall outlook highlights notes of caution that could curtail the positive momentum.

We believe allocators can address any concerns in their fund selection process and build successful absolute return portfolios. With a balanced perspective, investors can intelligently participate in a dynamic absolute return landscape.

Philip DiDio is portfolio manager at SECOR Asset Management