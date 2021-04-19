Don't just rely on data: Net zero remains an aspiration unless companies act beyond numbers and pledges

The climate debate within the investment industry has evolved enormously over the past few years and a concept gathering pace at the moment is the idea of a net zero investment portfolio.

A net zero investment portfolio is often described as an investment approach whereby the aim is to align with the real-world decarbonisation needed to achieve net zero global emissions by 2050, avoiding the most damaging consequences of climate change in the process.

What does delivering a net zero investment portfolio actually entail?

While it is an aim I believe all investors should be striving for -unfortunately it is simply not possible at the moment.

The problem is that, at present, there is no accurate way of measuring the true carbon footprint of an investment portfolio.

To do that, you need to accurately measure the scope one (direct), scope two (indirect) and scope three (other indirect) emissions of any underlying holdings.

It is easier for investors to measure scope one emissions, which are those caused onsite by a company's offices, its machinery, its gas boilers, its fleets and so on.

Similarly, it is also relatively straightforward to measure scope two emissions, which are created by the production of electricity on the grid that is eventually used by a company.

However, there is no uniform and reliable way of measuring scope three emissions, which are those thrown off by employee commutes, business travel, waste from operations, leased assets, the procurement process and many other sources - essentially everything else.

Why is that a problem? Put simply, it is because it significantly underestimates the carbon emissions thrown off by any underlying investments.

Let's take Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, as an example. Its current reported scope one and two emissions come to around 70 million metric tonnes a year.

However, Bloomberg estimates its scope three emissions to be around 20 times higher, or roughly 1.6 billion tonnes a year. This accounts for the emissions resulting from burning the oil and gas that Aramco pulls out of the ground. But this is an educated guess, at best.

Quite simply, we do not have the data, information or tools to accurately measure scope three emissions, which make up the vast majority of emissions overall.

Instead, investors are forced to rely on models or sparse data sets from corporates - if they choose to share this information at all, which is rare.

Unfortunately, it means the idea of a net zero portfolio is, for now, an aspiration - and it will remain so until we find a solution.

The fact that this challenge exists does not mean investors should give up on the idea of net zero. What it does show, however is the scale of the challenge - getting to net zero is not going to be easy, whereas the number of asset managers making net zero pledges implies the opposite.

For investors, this leaves a big question: what should they do in the meantime? One thing is to shift the focus from emissions, to determining which companies are aligned with net zero and engaging with those ones that are not.

When challenging asset managers, investors should be asking: how are you engaging with corporates to improve data disclosures? How are you helping them put together convincing plans to get to net zero? What are you doing with the corporates that are not making meaningful progress?

By asking these questions and challenging asset managers to engage effectively, investors will play a vital role in the push towards achieving a net zero world.

It is only by engagement and having the right data to measure all material carbon emissions that can we actually build a net zero investment portfolio.

Edwin Whitehead is senior vice president of responsible investment at Redington

