Move any mountain: The path to ESG summit is clear and Asian companies are at the heart of it all

ESG in emerging markets is like the famous ice tunnel you have to navigate on your ascent of Mount Everest. It is steep and treacherous and its permafrost hides some of those who were unsuccessful. But training, hard work and sheer perseverance may pave the way to mountaineering glory.

We believe that ESG offers risks and opportunities in equal measure. Material ESG issues will impact the sustainable profitability of a company and, critically, it is the direction of change that matters most.

Is the company's performance in certain key environmental, social or governance issues deteriorating or improving?

It is the focus on ESG improvers that broadens the opportunity set from ESG as a risk management tool to source of alpha generation.

Let's start with the risks. ESG risks are far reaching: spanning environmental challenges such as extreme weather events, water crises, loss of bio diversity to name only a few.

On the social side (the 'S' in ESG) risks range from the treatment of labour and abuse of human rights in the supply chain, controversial sourcing of raw materials like cobalt to cyber security and risks to data privacy.

Meanwhile, governance risk can range from board oversight to ownership structures and abuse of minority shareholders.

Mostly, these ESG risks are universal and not specific to emerging markets. However, disclosure standards, especially in English, can often be lower for emerging market issuers.

The reasons for this abound: less personnel dedicated to sustainability versus financial reporting, confusion about which reporting standards to follow and simply not having strategic response to an issue, for example the energy transition.

To manage the ESG risk when investing in emerging market equities, the onus is on analysts and fund managers to perform thorough due diligence, leveraging their deep understanding of business processes and strategy to assess the ESG challenges faced by the company, its multiple stakeholders and the industry it operates in.

This due diligence takes into account changing regulatory requirements and government policy action which will benefit some and create challenges for others.

Once the heavy lifting is done, investors can focus on the ESG improvers, and we support a thematic bias to companies that are leading the energy transition, an area where emerging markets stand out.

Asia in particular is home to some of the most innovative, disruptive and relevant companies accelerating the energy transition in areas such as renewable energy, electrification, the hydrogen economy and circular economy.

China in particular sits at the intersection of climate change challenges and solutions. The country remains the world's largest emitter of green-house gases, accounting for around 30% of global CO 2 emissions.

Yet it arguably has the world's most ambitious decarbonisation plan. In September 2020, President Xi Jinping committed to decarbonise by 2060, implying peak carbon by 2030.

More granular targets have been released since then; the contribution from wind and solar energy is to rise from less than 10% in 2020 to 26% by 2030. This requires the effective doubling of solar and wind capacity in the coming five years.

Moreover, the transportation sector is undergoing a major energy revolution with two pathways for electrification: batteries for passenger vehicles, with EV penetration expected to reach 25% by 2030, and hydrogen fuel cell for trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles.

The target is to get one million fuel cell trucks and buses on Chinese roads by 2030.

China is not alone in its path to decarbonisation. The incoming US administration has reaffirmed its commitment to the Paris accord and global warming target.

And, of course, the EU Green deal has outlined in detail the path to carbon neutrality, as have Korea and Japan.

To achieve these ambitious environmental targets will require innovative technologies and large-scale investments. Many Asian companies sit at the heart of this and the path to the mountain summit is looking clearer than ever before.

Stephanie Wu is a global emerging markets equity fund manager at HSBC Asset Management

