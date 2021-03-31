From a 'soft' issue to a national priority: Demographics playing a key role in India's adoption of ESG issues

Investing by incorporating ESG factors or sustainable investing is gaining significant traction. A strong ESG proposition is a win-win for all stakeholders while generating higher equity returns.

With the United Nations urging countries to "build back better", the Covid crisis has only increased the focus on social and sustainability issues.

ESG adoption in India too has moved beyond a 'soft' issue to a strategic priority. Indian corporates are increasingly integrating core business drivers with ESG factors and it is no longer a question of balancing trade-offs between ESG impact and financial returns.

Various corporate initiatives underscore the commitment towards ESG norms. For example, Infosys, India's second largest IT services company, enforces a robust cybersecurity governance model to uphold digital trust.

Nestlé India is focused on sustainable packaging and is working with alternate packaging material to ensure higher recycling levels.

Recently UltraTech, India's largest cement company, launched sustainability bonds (coupon rate linked to reduction in emissions). In fact, India has the second largest green bond market among EMs.

Overall, India ranks high in ensuring protection of minority shareholders and corporate disclosure levels is among the best globally.

International sustainable investment allocation towards India is growing rapidly, up at $29bn as of 2019 versus $13bn in 2013. Local funds too have capitalised on the strong interest with six dedicated ESG mutual funds being launched over last few months.

There is a clear line of sight for India to emerge as one of the fastest growing ESG destinations, led by three structural factors; government initiatives, regulatory thrust and favourable demographics.

India is a signatory to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Accord. The Modi-led government has already committed to reducing emissions intensity of GDP by 30%-35% by 2030.

Renewable energy has been a focus area, with a target capacity of 450GW by 2030. The current installed base is 90GW and over 50GW is under construction (India now has the fourth largest wind power capacity globally).

The government's initiatives in rural electrification, 100% financial inclusion and sanitation presents sizeable commercial opportunities for companies while benefitting local communities.

For example, the scheme to provide subsidised cooking gas has not only resulted in improved economies for the government (by curbing subsidy leakages), but also yielded large social dividends (by eliminating use of harmful cooking fuel such as coal).

Also, thrust on ease of doing business reforms will make compliance easier thereby raising overall governance standards.

India has an active and evolving regulatory and reporting framework for ESG. With implementation of Kotak Committee recommendations, disclosures and accountability norms have been significantly tightened.

Regulations also include mandatory Business Responsibility Reporting (BRR) norms for the top 1,000 listed entities, Companies Act 2013 and Bankruptcy code.

States too have intervened, from mandating a shift in fuel from coal to natural gas for certain sectors, while incentivising green energy and adoption of EVs.

Demographics is playing a key role as well. Surveys globally suggest that millennials and Generation Z place a higher importance on ESG related factors and have greater awareness about sustainable products.

Therefore, the highly favourable demographics - around 55% of the population is below 30 years-plus rising education levels - will act as a tailwind for faster ESG adoption in India.

We believe strong governance is a pre-requisite to cashflow assessment and shareholder value creation and pay special emphasis on corporate governance standards of the companies we evaluate.

White Oak, along with many India-based asset managers, is signatory to the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment Initiative (PRI).

Ramesh Mantri is adviser to the Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust on ESG

