Seize the moment: Investors must take the chance to build a greener industry for our 'pale blue dot'

"You see that pale, blue dot? That's us. Everything that has ever happened in all of human history has happened on that pixel… I believe this is a moral issue. It is your time to seize this issue; it is our time to rise again to secure our future."

I remember hearing those lines as a year-old veteran in the financial industry in 2006. For those who cannot quite place it, it is from a film called An Inconvenient Truth, presented by Al Gore.

After I had watched the film, my first reaction was to question whether all that I had heard and seen on the screen - was all that true?

15 years on, not only are we all agreed that it is true, but also, ideas highlighted in the film are completely front and centre, and even being considered as a 'new normal' in investing.

2020 was an interesting year. Faced with isolation and a sense of helplessness at our ability to be in control, we turned inwards and focused on what was important.

Our relationship with the "pale, blue dot" came to the forefront, and discrepancies in wealth, racial discrimination and climate change became more important than ever.

Since 2016, when the world leaders signed the UN Paris Agreement, focus has intensified on the asset management industry - primarily through investor demand relating to the sustainability and impact of their investments on humanity and the planet, followed closely by regulatory pressure.

The European Union were the first movers in terms of regulation. As part of the European Commission's Green Deal, a growth strategy aiming at becoming the first climate neutral continent by 2050, it released a series of rules of significance to the asset management industry.

The Framework Regulation, also known as the Taxonomy Regulations, looks to establish a common vocabulary or terminology for assessing whether certain economic activities can be considered as "environmentally sustainable".

It also is an attempt to outline what "good" looks like when it comes to environmental sustainability. This is borne out of a very clear need to codify the different interpretations of what constitutes as sustainable investment.

The Disclosure Regulation is the arduous one and is aimed at helping end investors make informed investment choices. It requires asset managers to disclose how they integrate sustainability risks into their investment process and publish targets for and information on the methodologies used to evaluate and monitor the sustainability and effectiveness of their investments.

Although framed as a set of rules, this disclosure requires firms to make significant policy and business decisions in relation to how sustainability impacts their investment process and how they manage risk arising out of it.

The remaining regulations pertain to reporting to amendments around integration of sustainability factors and the risks arising thereof within reporting under the different directives. These regulations start to become applicable from March 2021.

While many may refer to the EU regulation as a knee-jerk reaction to demand from the investors, there is much to applaud. The aspiration of a common glossary for sustainability is impressive, as today there are as many terms floating about as there are users of these words.