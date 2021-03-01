Resistance is futile: Investors must embrace ESG regulations and the opportunities they provide

Once upon a time, many investors viewed ESG as being like an unwanted door-to-door salesperson. Ignore the noise and hope he or she goes away.

Those days are past. It is the regulators who are knocking on the door, and they want us to take environmental, social and governmental issues seriously when we invest. We will have to do what we are told.

Global warming, policy response

Scientists agree that the earth is warming fast. And modern civilisation has done it, largely by emitting 1,500 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere since 1850.

Carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere like the glass roof of a greenhouse. The more we burn fossil fuels in power stations, cars and factories, the more carbon spews into the air and the hotter the world becomes.

The Paris Agreement of 2015 was designed to govern global emissions from 2020 on, with a view to lowering future warming to well below 2ºC, and preferably 1.5ºC. Most of the world's governments signed up to it.

In 2019, the UK and EU adopted emissions targets of net zero by 2050. Joe Biden's 'Build Back Better' proposals also aim for net-zero emissions in the USA by 2050.

And last September, Chinese premier Xi Jinping called for a "green revolution" and announced that China would aim for carbon neutrality by 2060.

This was huge news since China produces 28% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions - more than the USA, EU, Japan, South Korea and Canada put together.

Funding green

To achieve the Paris goals, the world will have to slash its emissions, requiring many trillions of dollars of investments in clean energy, power grids, electric cars and buses, the electrification of industry, more efficient buildings, and so on. And regulators are preparing to shove investors in that direction.

The EU took the lead with its Green Deal Action Plan, adopted in December 2019. Its sustainable taxonomy covers six kinds of economic activities, such as clean energy, recycling and better water. EU-listed companies will have to report in detail how sustainable they are.

From next year, under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the EU will require all financial services firms with more than 500 employees that sell in the EU to categorise their holdings in terms of this taxonomy.

This is just the beginning. The EU intends to push investors into supporting green and sustainable activities.

The taxonomy will also limit 'greenwashing' and 'socialwashing' by preventing funds from claiming they deliver environmental benefits when they do not.

The UK will follow a similar approach. According to Nikhil Rathi, CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority, late last year: "We want green and sustainable finance to be at the heart of the continued growth of London as a global financial centre."

Post-Brexit, the UK's ESG rules might end up even tougher than those of the EU.

How green are your funds?

We always take ESG into account when we select investment products, and ask managers how they incorporate ESG issues when they make investment decisions. We expect them to take ESG seriously, not just regard it as a box to be ticked and then forgotten.

The 'G' is the easy part of the story. Good companies with high ESG ratings tend to be managed better, plan better for the future, make better use of technology and are less subject to nasty surprises than their bad competitors. Thinking ESG when looking at companies is simply a sensible broadening of the investment process.

Following the drive from regulators, we increasingly ask: How sustainable are the funds and products on offer? And what is their impact on society?

We should be able to identify and report on the impacts of our underlying investments - both negative and positive.

We look carefully at the key environmental issue: carbon. How emissions-intensive are portfolios, and how is this expected to change? Regulatory requirements are making us develop our capacity here.

In due course, we also expect to push managers harder regarding other E and S issues, like biological diversity and human rights.

Green ahead

The writing is on the wall. Regulators want investors to go green. ESG and sustainability will become the mainstream.

Some investors will fight the ESG regulations, which is probably a waste of time and money. Regulators have a habit of getting what they want.

Other investors will embrace the changes and the opportunities they can provide.

Sustainability will be a huge growth area and a winning investment theme in the long run.

Camilla Ritchie is a senior investment manager at 7IM

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-24 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.