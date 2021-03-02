Managing great expectations: Patient but determined approach to corporate ESG reform will win the race

Momentum behind corporate climate ambition is building and our expectations are rising in tandem. Where we used to applaud companies that set targets and announced bold intentions, now we require it.

In an impatient world, it is easy to hope for immediate reform. But this is a marathon with a staggered starting line that makes it more complex to judge relative performance.

It is helpful for investors to understand how the challenges differ from business to business.

Pressure from all sides

Risks to climate, biodiversity and changing social attitudes have prompted mounting consumer pressure; employees have gained confidence to speak out, and governments are responding by setting ambitious targets and timelines.

This exciting movement is evolving quickly, but the responsibility for much of the action lies with individual companies.

2020 provided an inflection point for corporate sustainability. Many of our jobs moved online, and the pace of work increased, while other aspects of life were put on hold.

The fragility of our relationship with the natural world and our dependence upon it was highlighted by the global pandemic, and by the increasing availability of information on climate change and biodiversity loss.

Companies must now grapple with a shifting dynamic from the traditional focus purely on shareholder profit to one on stakeholder engagement.

In the past few months, we have seen the UK Government pushed to introduce a mandatory shareholder vote on corporate climate policy at AGMs, and in some cases companies have been urged to consider their legal structure to ensure sustainability targets are sincere.

It is tempting to be reactive and focus on the short term, but we need to look for long-term structural changes in how companies interact with their stakeholders.

Challenge varies from company to company

Outlining the challenges companies face allows us to ensure we understand the risks and opportunities from an investment perspective.

The starting point is different for each company. Sector, size, supply chains and distribution networks are just some of the considerations when creating a roadmap of achievable targets.

Materiality is a key concept; identifying which factors, risks and opportunities are most material and relevant to a company helps us analyse if steps are being taken to address necessary risks.

However, those businesses with the biggest material risks are often the gate keepers to genuine societal progress (companies such as Rio Tinto, which provide vital supplies of copper, for example).

The absence of a single, or widely-adopted framework for disclosure and reporting makes analysis difficult and highlights its critical importance. The current alphabet soup of standards and initiatives is a source of confusion and complexity.

Businesses must demand greater levels of disclosure from their supply chain, and as society requires action across scopes 1, 2 and 3 - the different categories against which to disclose direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions - companies must be prepared to engage.