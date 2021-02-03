No ifs, no buts, no shortcuts: Agriculture and food sectors are vital ingredients for a sustainable economy and society

For investors, 2020 was an unusual year. What happened in markets and economies around the world has profoundly shaken long-held beliefs.

As we start, we face enormous challenges, notably the repair of economies, dealing with inequality, and acting on protecting our environment. For the latter, investors have a significant role to play.

Biodiversity, as defined by the UN Environment Program (UNEP), is "the variability among living organisms from all sources including, inter alia, terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are part; this includes diversity within species, between species and of ecosystems".

Our livelihood depends on it: harming biodiversity has consequences for humanity. Biodiversity must be protected to guarantee safe and healthy life conditions on Earth.

The current declining state of biodiversity is alarming. By one estimation, 15% of species risk extinction in the coming decades if nothing is done to reverse the trend.

Unfortunately, the consequences of destruction are regarded by too many as distant and harmless.

This is a serious issue that threatens humanity through different channels: food security, access to water and general health of our economies, while increasing the risk of natural disasters.

For example, according to the World Economic Forum, 75% of crop production relies on biodiversity, while between 15% and 45% of the world's GDP relies on functioning ecosystems, of which biodiversity is a concrete manifestation.

It is critical that all stakeholders who both depend upon and have an impact through their operations on biodiversity meet the challenge. This includes corporates, especially in high stakes sectors with a significant impact like agriculture and food.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, population growth, changes in consumption patterns and rich meat diets that come with prosperity, especially in developing countries, will result in a doubling of demand for food, putting unsustainable pressure on biodiversity.

In numbers, the sector is responsible for 26% of global GHG emissions; it uses 50% of global arable land and 70% of global freshwater; 78% of water pollution is related to the sector and, finally, 94% of animal stock on Earth is for human consumption.

Were it a country, livestock would rank third in GHG emissions, after China and the US.