Setting the green standards: Integration of key ESG regulations will benefit industry in the long run

Covid-19 can, and most likely will, be remembered as a major catalyst that accelerated the change towards a more sustainable world.

The dangers it posed galvanised many of us into reconsidering our priorities and heightened the importance we place on social justice and preservation of the planet.

It also sheds light on the pivotal role that the financial sector can play. As more emphasis is placed on responsible investing, what changes can UK financial advisers and their clients expect in 2021?

They will certainly have more opportunities to invest in green bonds, especially in Europe.

Green bonds are seeing rapid growth in issuance globally as part of the fight against global warming.

The finalisation of the first criteria for the European Union's Taxonomy and Green Bond Standard this year will also underpin their growing importance and provide clarity.

Both the Taxonomy and the Green Bond Standard are legislation stemming from the EU's Sustainable Action Plan to shift capital flows and finance sustainable economic growth.

Under the taxonomy, an economic activity will qualify as 'sustainable' or 'green' if it contributes substantially to one or more of six environmental objectives or enables other activities to make a substantial contribution; does no significant harm to other environmental objectives; and complies with social and governance safeguards.

The Green Bond Standard requires the economic activities that a bond finances to be aligned with the taxonomy.

This will have a long-term positive impact on the integrity and transparency of the (EU) green bond market and is expected to act as the blueprint for regulation in other regions.

The taxonomy will spark a culture change in the asset management industry. It provides clearer definitions of sustainable and green activities for a broader range of economic activities with relevant criteria, creating an unambiguous and harmonised baseline for market participants.

This will lead to more self-regulation within the industry as green bond investors and issuers start to be measured against this higher standard.

In terms of the longer-term impact, we are confident the Taxonomy and Green Bond Standard will have a positive impact on the green bond market by helping further standardise and professionalise this rapidly maturing fixed income segment.

This will give investors an increasingly transparent and detailed idea of what they are investing in, enabling them to make better-informed choices, based on more than just financial parameters.

It will also raise the bar for issuers. These new regulations herald what could be a watershed decade for climate change mitigation, with Europe leading the way with its target to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

The above changes will be highly supportive of the green bond market in Europe, which we expect to grow by around €300bn in 2021.

The EU is set to start issuing green bonds in the second quarter that are equivalent to one third of its Covid recovery package, and several governments will also issue green bonds. This should take the total global market for green bonds to €1trn.