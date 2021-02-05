It's now or never: Harness the power of nature today to build tomorrow's economy back better

The term biodiversity refers to the variety of life on Earth at all its levels, including genetic, species and ecosystem diversity.

It is frequently overlooked when discussing ESG or 'green' investment, but it is imperative we do not forget that natural assets - such as water resources, forests, clean air and climactic systems - are things that all economic activity is dependent upon.

When ecosystem services are damaged, it carries substantial risk for the global economy as well as for all of us who inhabit this planet.

In early 2020, before the pandemic took hold, conservation group World Wide Fund for Nature launched the Global Futures report. It found that damage to ecosystems such as grasslands, forests and coral reefs could drain nearly $10trn from the global economy by 2050.

In real terms, it means smaller crop yields, greater risk of natural disasters such as flooding or drought, and reduced fish catches.

It is no coincidence that in the latter half of 2020, the OECD published a policy brief on the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, stating that if we are to avoid another disease outbreak such as the one that currently rages, embracing biodiversity is a critical part of that by protecting the natural ecological processes that keep diseases in check.

Considering more than climate change

When the term 'ESG' is used, that 'E' is usually taken to be synonymous with climate change and global warming. Therefore it is not really surprising that biodiversity, which is a critical part of the 'E' in 'ESG,' is deprioritised or ignored completely.

Financial institutions that have begun to price up the financial toll of potential damage from climate change have thus far struggled to assign a value to natural assets or a cost to their degradation, yet biodiversity overlaps hugely with climate change risk.

Nature acts as a natural buffer for humanity in ways we largely take for granted. For example, healthy ecosystems actually help to absorb large amounts of carbon, which in turn helps to offset the effects of greenhouse gases on the climate.

Data is difficult to come by, but this will change as awareness of biodiversity and natural assets among the global business community grows.

With governments around the world increasingly focused on finance as a way to deliver on carbon emission objectives, global risks regarding climate change adaptation, man-made environmental disasters, water crises and biodiversity loss are being taken more seriously by people with the power to effect real change.

We believe it makes financial sense to develop an investment portfolio that is resilient to these risks, as well as assess the impact and consequences of our assets on biodiversity factors.