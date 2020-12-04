Artificial intelligence in healthcare: The 'do no harm' ethos must be extended to its application in the sector

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we live and work. But while AI has demonstrated abilities to create efficiencies and boost economic output, it also poses ethical and legal challenges.

If the sustainability issues surrounding AI are scrutinised and addressed, we think the technology has the potential to serve both business and humankind - and create investment opportunities along the way.

Data-heavy and highly regulated industries like healthcare are at the frontline of this radical change, which will have major consequences - both positive and negative - for patients, suppliers, employees, medical professionals and investors.

Inherent in this phenomenon, however, are sustainability risks, making it imperative that investors understand the wide-ranging commercial and social implications of AI.

Forecasts looking at the potential impact of AI on the global economy suggest it offers considerable opportunities. By one estimate, integrating AI into society will mean that 25 million to 280 million jobs will be created by 2030.

In healthcare, the deployment of AI as an assistive tool could increase accuracy and reduce diagnostic errors.

Google's DeepMind has taught machines to read retinal scans with at least as much accuracy as an experienced junior doctor.

AI can also lead to cost savings: a new AI tool for the early detection of heart disease, developed by researchers at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, could save the NHS san estimated £300m a year.

Similarly, a report by former UK health minister Lord Darzi suggests that AI-enabled automation of administrative tasks such as booking appointments and processing prescriptions could save the NHS £12.5bn a year.

Meanwhile, there are healthcare start-ups developing AI bot applications that they hope will be able to diagnose medical conditions and deliver clinical triage with more accuracy than human doctors.

The digitisation and processing of information creates efficiencies that can, in turn, deliver value. But it can also result in risks and vulnerabilities.

In medicine and healthcare, ethical commentators have drawn attention to the fundamental dichotomy between the technology world's ethos of 'move fast and break things' and the medical profession's axiom of 'first, do no harm'.

AI in medicine should heed the valuable cautionary tales of previous diagnostic breakthroughs. The decades-long follow-up analysis on computer-aided diagnostic (CAD) tools in the field of mammography is a case in point.

These breast cancer screening systems appeared to work well when they were introduced in the 1990s. However, analysis revealed the CAD tool in question not only increased the number of false positives and unnecessary recalls but also missed some actual cancers. Of course, lessons have been learnt since.

Through open-science crowd-sourced challenges that aim at constant improvement in predictive accuracy, we have every reason to be optimistic about the future of AI in medicine.

AI is not a single application or a marginal enhancement: it is a transformation, a profound shift in the way that industry, academics and commerce collaborate.