Don't tech no for an answer: Hidden gems are just as fashionable - and more ESG-savvy - than the FAANGs

As many analysis and commentators over the past few months have shown, a majority of funds labelled as ESG are not investing (or not only) in companies fighting climate change, developing solar panels or cleaning the oceans but rather in trending tech stocks such as Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet.

As we can see from the graph below, among Morningstar indices, those labelled as 'sustainable' have higher tech exposures than their parent indices, with EM being the one with the highest difference.

Dawn of a new hope for ESG: Growing awareness of global issues will see sustainable investment skyrocket

However, this should not come as a surprise because it is the outcome of how indices are built and how they rely on ESG scores and ratings, where the tech sector usually scores highest from an ESG risk standpoint.

Therefore, the strong exposure of ESG indices to tech stocks should not be unexpected, but it should be understood because it has some consequences as to how investors should think of their ESG exposures and how this translates into their final investment decisions.

Behind the scores

According to Sustainalytics data, tech businesses such as software & IT services, hardware and semiconductors have low average ESG risk profiles, as these businesses operate in sectors where generally the environmental footprint is low and where regulation is not as pervasive as in more heavily regulated sectors such as banks and utilities, as seen in the table at the bottom.

These features significantly lower the ESG risks and issues these companies face and therefore they are more likely to be included into broader market indices where screenings are based on ESG scores or ratings.

The way in which indices are constructed using ESG scores is shaping the ESG product offering, especially in passive products that have higher tech exposure than their traditional peers.

Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards finalist interview: J.P. Morgan Global Index Research

However, although tech companies have overall low ESG risk, that does not mean they do not face ESG issues or cannot improve on their ESG risk management.

Particularly within the tech sector, companies may have issues with regards to data privacy, cybersecurity and human capital and businesses can be managing these particular issues in vastly different ways.

For example, software and IT services have a much lower carbon footprint than semiconductor businesses but they do have much higher exposure to data privacy issues.

At the same time, some companies may be under stronger regulatory pressure or scrutiny from government agencies for anti-competitive behaviour, thereby carrying a higher level of ESG risk.

As companies within the same sector carry different levels of ESG risk as well as broader headwinds, investors need to be aware of this and how it could affect their investment decisions.

If an investor's priority is avoiding businesses detrimental to climate change, the ability to invest in the tech sector remains intact as its environmental footprint is relatively low compared to businesses involved in carbon and fossil fuels.

Therefore, funds labelled as ESG and carrying high exposure to tech, would be consistent with investors' requests regarding low exposure to the energy and commodity sector.

On the other hand, if an investor is particularly concerned with privacy and cybersecurity, avoiding some tech companies not managing these risks correctly should be a priority within their investment strategy.