Register now: Simon Reeve revealed as keynote speaker at Sustainable Investment Festival

Simon Reeve (pictured), will be the keynote speaker at Incisive Media's Sustainable Investment Festival on 14-15 June in London.

Reeve has travelled extensively in more than 110 countries, across jungles, deserts, mountains and oceans, and to some of the most dangerous and remote regions of the world.

He is known as the presenter of multiple BBC television series including Indian Ocean, Australia, Tropic of Cancer, Equator, and Tropic of Capricorn, and his TV adventures have been broadcast to millions across dozens of countries.

Reeve is also a New York Times bestselling author who has written or contributed to numerous books on international terrorism, modern history and about his adventures, including the first book in the world on Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda.

He has received a One World Broadcasting Trust Award for "an outstanding contribution to greater world understanding" and the prestigious 2012 Ness Award from the Royal Geographical Society.

The line-up at this year's festival also includes sustainable specialists from across the investment industry and beyond, including academic institutions, research houses, regulators and campaign groups.

Speakers at the Sustainable Investment Festival will provide fund selectors and wealth managers with the information, tools and expert knowledge needed to effectively navigate this fast-changing environment and help drive change.

Our speakers will cover areas such as: how engagement can effect positive change; the evolving ESG funds landscape; understanding the practicalities of SDR; incorporating diversity and inclusion factors when making investment decisions; how to detect greenwashing; and understanding the climate risks facing portfolios.

Experts and practitioners leading the way and addressing these challenges at the Sustainable Investment Festival will include:

Bella Landymore, Joint Interim CEO, Impact Investing Institute

Dr Ben Caldecott, Director, Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford

Bev Shah, Chief Executive & Founder, City Hive

Caroline Escott, Senior Investment Manager, Railpen

Catherine Howarth, Chief Executive, ShareAction

Gavin Corr, Global Head of Manager Selection & Due Diligence Services, Morningstar

Hortense Bioy, Global Director of Sustainability Research, Morningstar

James Alexander, CEO, UKSIF

Joana Pedro, Social Lead, UNEP Finance Initiative

Julia Dreblow, Founding Director, SRI Services

Mark Manning, Technical Specialist, Sustainable Finance and Stewardship, Financial Conduct Authority

Nigel Kershaw, OBE, Chair, The Big Issue

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas OBE, Chief Executive, Green Finance Institute

