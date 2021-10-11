Investment Week digital edition - 11 October 2021

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
In this week's issue of Investment Week we feature look at new figures from Morningstar showing that although the number of female managers has increased in the last 20 years, the percentange of women...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes