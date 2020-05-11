Investment Week digital edition - 11 May 2020

Latest edition of print magazine now available online

This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include: 

The 'magnificent' seven: UK equity funds to the rescue

Which products will halve the FTSE's losses during the pandemic?

Fund Manager Interview: James Milne of CRUX

Targeting secular trends amid current market chaos

Barry Norris: How Covid-19 will change the fund industry

Innovate products and practices - or face extinction

High yield: Credit where credit analysis is due

Why deeper insight into affected sectors is critical to navigating economic damage

