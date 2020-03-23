Investment Week digital edition - 23 March 2020

Covid-19 pandemic: Will fiscal stimulus do more harm than good?

Economists warn central bank and government policy will not calm coronavirus sell-off

Property fund suspensions: Uncomfortable home truths

80% of open-ended vehicles gated as 'history keeps on repeating itself'

Transport companies: How the 'banks of 2008' will cope

Will airlines globally require "system-wide" government bailouts as the banks did?

The Big Question: Portfolio planning during Covid-19

How are managers positioning their portfolios in wake of crisis?

View From The Top: Gresham House's Tony Dalwood

How to insulate a portfolio from a long-term equity market correction

