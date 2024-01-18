Best performing funds of 2023 offer triple-digit returns but poor timing spells 30% loss

The data showed the highest returning funds also suffered the greatest volatility of the study.

2023 was filled with several major financial events, including the biggest banking crash in the US since 2008, the non-materialisation of the 'the year of bond' and the expectations for a potential end of the central bank hiking cycle.

That did not mean there was no opportunity for returns, however.

While the average total return of the 20 best performers of 2023 was 60.7%, investors could have made as much as 127.7% had they invested in the HANetf Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF and stuck with it to year-end.

However, had investors attempted and failed to time the market, they could have lost 30.1% on the same fund, with the year's best performer also suffering hefty declines throughout the year, resulting in a maximum drawdown of almost a third.

The third highest returns of the year were available to investors in the WisdomTree Blockchain UCITS ETF, also offering to more than double an initial investment over the course of the year (107.6%), but a worst-case mistiming would have cost an investor 34.6%.

Of the 20 highest returning open-ended equity funds and ETFs in 2023, 13 of them sat in the technology sector and not a single fund offered positive returns in each of the year's 12 months.

This was not a story unique to the funds enjoying the highest total returns, as analysis of the Investment Association open-ended funds universe shows just 27 portfolios out of more than 5,000 were able to deliver a positive total return in each month of 2023.

Passive funds dominated the highest performers in 2023, with 15 of the 20 highest total returns coming from ETFs.

Best performing funds of 2023

Taking the 20 best performing funds on an annual basis, Investment Week analysed each portfolio's sharpe ratio, maximum drawdown and volatility over 2023 to understand the various metrics at play beyond the headline growth.

Sharpe ratio

Sharpe ratio measures the risk-adjusted relative return of a financial portfolio, with anything above 1.0 considered broadly acceptable - a standard achieved by each of the highest total returners.

The higher a sharpe ratio, the better the risk-adjusted relative return.

The average sharpe ratio across the 20 funds was 1.68, with the L&G Global Technology index trust offering the highest rating at 2.1, when rounded to one decimal place.

Maximum drawdown

The biggest observed loss from a peak to a trough of a portfolio, maximum drawdown is used as overall indicator of downside risk over a specified time period.

It is important to note that it only measures the size of the largest loss, without taking into consideration the frequency of losses.

The data showed that the best performing fund of the year had the second biggest maximum drawdown of the group at 30.1%, surpassed only by the third-best performing fund, which suffered a maximum drawdown of 34.6%.

Generally, as the total returns lessened, so did the maximum drawdowns, with the lowest performing fund also offering the smallest maximum drawdown.

The average maximum drawdown for all 20 funds was 11.97%.

Volatility

Finally, Investment Week analysed the overall volatility of the top 20, to see how smooth a journey an investor had to stomach in 2023 to benefit from the overall total return.

The data showed that along with higher maximum drawdown results, the highest returning funds had the greatest overall volatility of the study.

WisdomTree Blockchain UCITS ETF recorded a volatility rating of 72.5%, followed by the HANetf Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF (65.8%) and the HAN ETC Group Digital Assets & Blockchain Equity UCITS ETF (55.29%), while the lowest performing fund once again achieved the lowest volatility score.