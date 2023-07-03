The firm's stock price has fallen 89.4% since its peak in January 2021, according to data from MarketWatch, which occurred only months after its float in September 2020.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, explained that there had been a number of high profile listing "disasters" such as THG, which she said had struggled with "disappointing financial results, corporate governance issues and the abandonment of its agreement with investor Softbank".

However, the firm is up 80.6% year-to-date, with a strong trajectory upwards since Moulding lost his golden share on 21 June, which came after continued pressure from investors.

Scholar noted that Moulding was originally due to cancel his golden share in October 2021, when shares plunged by over a third in a single session amid concerns over SoftBank's dwindling support and a weak investor presentation.

"Giving up this power could potentially pave the way for THG to switch to a premium stock market listing, however uncertainty remains around the timing of when this could happen," she said.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, agreed, arguing that Moulding's decision "could help assuage some governance concerns and would allow THG to be listed in the FTSE 250, enabling it to pick up tracker fund investment".

Meanwhile, analysts at Liberum said the move had removed "any corporate governance concerns", holding their buy recommendation on the firm, while Jefferies analysts praised the "tangible progress on corporate governance".

The lack of golden share means that THG is now more available to a takeover bid, which has been a constant sore spot for the firm.

In May, it ended talks with US private equity firm Apollo, saying that after a "short period of discussion" to give Apollo the chance to up its offer, its board has opted to "terminate all discussions".

Streeter described the rejection of the bid as being met with "another sigh of disappointment from investors".

Various other investors have fielded interest in a takeover since its IPO, including property tycoon Nick Candy, and a bid from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management which valued the firm at £2bn.

Streeter noted that the attempt from Belerion and King Street had come at a 46% premium to the pre-offer price, but despite this, the board "judged that the offer significantly undervalued the company".

Results

Scholar said that the firm's recent results have revealed "a strong start to the year for its nutritional division", with the potential for strong profit margins as commodity prices ease.

The firm's trading update saw THG forecast adjusted first-half earnings of between £44-47m, up from £32.3m year-on-year.

Liberum analysts also maintained their expectations for the firm's adjusted underlying earnings of £118.5m, arguing that this was achievable given "tailwinds from whey prices and internal efficiency efforts".

Jefferies analysts also lauded the firm's cash generation, which it said had been "ahead of expectations". The firm expects neutral free cashflow throughout 2023, having seen a £40m outflow in the first half of the year.

"We retain our positive stance on THG, continuing to believe that the major inputs that contributed to the downgrades through 2022 are now turning into tailwinds, and seeing considerable value and growth potential in the market-leading strategic assets owned by the group," they added.

However, Scholar added that in April, it had reported "some dismal results" with annual losses rising nearly threefold to £550m, sending shares sharply lower.

Streeter agreed, describing that losses had "ballooned" in the firm's full year results, meaning that "extreme caution about the company's prospects can be justified".

However, she pointed to costs savings of £100m across the business, and with inflation winds "look set to recede", she argued that this should "help put the company on a better footing".

"The nutrition business did have a stronger start to the year than the other divisions, and this is why there is still plenty of speculation that this part of the business could be hived off, with larger global players keen on getting a head start in the ‘'wellness'' business, expected to show interest," she added.

"Hopes are that inflationary headwinds will ease, helping to ease pressure on profit margins and restore stronger earnings and as the 2022 turmoil in the tech sector shifts to the rear view mirror," Scholar concluded.