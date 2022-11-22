Stock Spotlight: AB InBev cheers to the World Cup as consumers swallow higher prices

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the Belgian maker of leading beer brands such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

The Belgian brewer, which includes leading beer brands such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, reported higher than expected earnings in the third quarter of 2022, raising its 2022 outlook amid a 3.7% rise in sales of beer and other drinks during the period.

Sales are set to be accelerated further as Budweiser, the official sponsor of this year's FIFA World Cup, launched a marketing campaign in September in more than 70 countries, giving the brand its broadest reach in its 146-year history.

However, a report by Bloomberg on Friday (18 November) stated that Qatari officials had banned the sale of alcohol within its World Cup stadiums, dramatically reversing a decision to allow AB InBev to sell Budweiser.

Even though the volume impact in the host nation will be limited for this World Cup, Edward Kevis, portfolio manager at Aviva Investors, said volumes in Europe, US, Brazil and Mexico will still likely see a boost.

"AB InBev recently mentioned that a typical World Cup provides a 0.5-1% boost to full year group volumes," he said.

"The World Cup often leads targeted consumers to gravitate towards more premium brands, aiding the beverage makers' strategy to get consumers focused on premium and craft brands to improve price mix."

Despite the short-term sales boost for the brewer, AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould is sceptical about the long-term impact the tournament will have on AB InBev's share price.

"From an investment point of view it would be stretching the point beyond breaking to suggest that share prices of such firms will get a sustained boost, even if Budweiser is a key sponsor of the event," he said.

"FIFA awarded Qatar the tournament in 2010, the tournament takes place every four years and pubs and bars are usually busy in the run-up to Christmas anyway, so everyone has had plenty of chance to see this one coming."

In the last five years, the company's share price has nearly halved. Year-to-date, the stock's share price is up by 0.7%, according to Morningstar Direct data, but has risen by 12.5% in the last month alone.

AB InBev's share price since 2017 (€)

European recession

AB InBev has not seen any impact from inflation on consumer spending and drinking habits as yet. In October, its CEO told Reuters that beer was proving resilient despite rising inflation, with consumers still willing to pay a little bit more for "premium" brands as employment remained high.

The brewer's largest rivals, such as Heineken or Carlsberg, which have less global exposure and rely more on European consumers, have given a gloomier outlook for the beer market.

After sales increased by less than anticipated in the third quarter, Heineken issued a warning about early indications that European drinkers were beginning to cut back, while Carlsberg warned about deteriorating consumer sentiment despite raising its 2022 projection.

Aviva Investors' Kevis said that a European recession would likely impact peers more than it would impact AB InBev, given the firm's exposure to non-European markets.

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said that although North and South American markets are more important to the company, most consumers will "eventually feel the same cost pressures".

"The company is not immune from the energy price rises and because beer is in essence boiled fermented grain in a glass bottle, they are exposed to these higher prices as both the product and the packaging are expensive to make," he said.

$76bn debt pile

The company's exposure to growing beer markets seems to "set them up nicely" in the long-term, Kevis said. However, sentiment is still mixed due to the short-term concerns over the amount of debt on the companies' balance sheet.

"The firm still has a net debt position of $76bn and that represented almost four times EBITDA when management has stated it would like this multiple nearer two times," said AJ Bell's Mould.

"Such a burden a concern at a time of rising interest rates. However, 94% of the debt is fixed rate and the average maturity is 16 years, with just $2.8bn maturing through 2025, so there should be no immediate hit."

According to Bloomberg, AB InBev will be spending as much as $3.5bn buying back bonds in an effort to to reduce its debt since it took on a loan to fund its acquisition of SAB Miller in 2016.

AB InBev has been out of favour in recent years because of the leverage on the balance sheet, said Philip Gorham, Morningstar's equity director, which will undoubtedly be refinanced at higher interest rates as it matures, as well as the strength of the US dollar.

"But the dollar could reverse course, which would be a benefit to Bud's earnings because it reports in US dollars but generates about two-thirds of its EBIT elsewhere. At more normalised dollar levels and earnings power, the stock looks even cheaper than 17x," he said.

"Furthermore, the stock is not being given credit for the devaluation effect that inflation could have on its debt. Provided they manage to pass through inflation to consumers, faster EBIT growth should lead to a faster pay down of the debt balance."

Overall, the firm should get low single-digit volume growth, he noted, with average price/mix, which should get them to 4% revenue and mid-single digit earnings growth.