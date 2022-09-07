The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from August?

Inflation was the biggest story once again, with predictions from Citigroup saying interest rates could reach almost 19% in January.
If energy prices are not brought under control, it could go even higher, pushing the UK into another recession.
After studies showed that half of people with a disability had concealed them, The Diversity Project launched the #WeAre campaign to destigmatise disability in the financial sector.
There were some big people moves in August, including the Investment Association's deputy chair Patrick Thomson who steps up into the chair position.