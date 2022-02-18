Stock Spotlight: JD Sports remains a comfortable fit despite £5m foul play fine

Last week (14 February), the firm had a £4.7m charge levied against it and recently acquired-then-disposed-of Footasylum for sharing commercially sensitive information in a series of meetings, including one allegedly held in a car park in Bury.

The meetings followed a two-year saga, beginning with JD Sports' £90m acquisition of Footasylum in March 2019, which was later found by the Competition and Markets Authority to possibly limit competition and was therefore ordered to be unwound - but not before a successful appeal and a second investigation.

JD Sports executive chair Peter Cowgill and Footasylum chief executive Barry Bown have found themselves at the heart of the scandal, with the regulator claiming there was a "black hole" surrounding the discussions between the pair.

Despite an order preventing the sharing of commercially sensitive information during the investigation, Cowgill and Bown discussed Footasylum's financial performance, planned closures and supply chain contracts, among other topics, according to the CMA.

Stock Spotlight: Inflation looms but systemic logistics needs offer Tritax Big Box resilience

"Being rapped over the knuckles by the competition regulator for sharing commercially sensitive information is never a good look," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. "There was little surprise that news of the joint fine with Footasylum put JD Sports' share price under increasing pressure."

JD Sports' share price is down 5% since the news of the fine was revealed on 14 February to time of writing (17 February), according to data provided by FE fundinfo.

However, Charles Allen, global retail research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, highlighted that the "CMA demands on JD Sports in relation to Footasylum were demanding as well as complicated".

"Footasylum had to be kept as a viable competitor without harming its position, while at the same time information that could give a competitive advantage could not be exchanged," he explained. "With the considerable difficulties in the supply chain and consequent stock shortages, it is not wholly clear how both of the requirements could be met."

Inflation hits the high street

Alongside last week's concerns, JD Sports, like most businesses, faces the threat of rapidly rising inflation, which Streeter noted added to the share price performance as investors debate the resilience of high street sales in such an environment.

Year-to-date, JD Sports' share price is down 24% but remains at a similar level to its pre-Covid peak.

Senior analyst at interactive investor Keith Bowman added that pandemic-related uncertainty "cannot yet be completely dismissed", with Brexit, supply chain issues, rising business costs and other factors dampening the prospects of retailers.

Stock Spotlight: Investors rattled by Spotify results but Joe Rogan impact unknown

However, despite the headwinds, JD Sports holds a relatively strong position in the market.

"On the upside, JD's track record for expansion and acquisitions is favourable," Bowman said. "Online sales have seen JD weather pandemic store disruption well, while a previous logistics deal with Clipper underlines its intention to continue growing the channel."

Streeter pointed specifically to the firm's strong Christmas figures, with like-for-like revenues up 10% in the 22 weeks to 1 January 2022, along with a full-year headline profit before tax forecast "significantly ahead of market expectations" of £875m, compared with the predicted £810m.

"The company has also shown a nimble performance in navigating the supply chain issues which have caused big headaches for other retailers," she added. "Ahead, it will not be so easy to score an easy goal of growth of this level.

"The group has benefitted from a Biden bounce with a chunk of the stimulus cheques sent out in the US providing a £100m leg-up to sales as cash was splashed on coveted products worn by sports icons."

Allen explained that JD Sports also presents a "compelling retail offering" to consumers, with its cluster of companies, including Blacks, Go Outdoors and Tessuti, strengthening that position.

"JD's merchandise mix, including exclusive products, in well-designed and maintained stores is an example of a store that remains attractive, especially to a demographic that is usually difficult for retailers to reach," he said.

These components are a large portion of the firm's strengths, with these "coveted brands" able to inspire a dedicated base to part with its cash.

Streeter said: "Sports and fashion fans have shown a willingness to queue around the block to get their hands on the latest styles, so sales should remain buoyant even as belts are tightened elsewhere.''