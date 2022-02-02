Deep Dive: 'Expansion will slow down'

The US economy has outperformed so far in the recovery from the Covid-related recession. It expanded by about 5.5% in 2021, following a 3.4% contraction in 2020. US GDP went back to its pre-Covid level by Q2 21, having dropped by more than 10% peak-to-trough in the first half of 2020.

Following record fiscal and monetary stimulus, it is expected to exceed its pre-Covid trend by mid-2022, in contrast to most other economies that are set to remain scarred by the recession.

In the short- to medium- term, the outlook for the US is constructive, with the economic recovery likely to continue, supported by still solid fundamentals. However, the pace of the expansion is set to slow down significantly compared to 2021, reflecting weaning policy stimulus and fading re-opening dynamics. GDP growth is expected to slow to about 3.5% in 2022 and 2.5% in 2023.

According to Hutchins Center's estimates, the fiscal stance turned restrictive in Q2 21 and will reduce 2022 growth by about 2.5 percentage points. Yet, households can probably weather fiscal tightening well, as they managed to accumulate record excess savings of 11-12% of 2019 nominal GDP during the Covid crisis, largely reflecting fiscal transfers. In addition, the labour market has recovered quite quickly over 2021, with the unemployment rate ending the year below 4%, not far from its pre-crisis lows of 3.5% in September 2019.

In our base-case scenario, inflation should start to moderate in Q2, with its descent gaining traction in the second half of this year, reflecting base effects, stabilising energy prices and, crucially, easing supply-demand imbalances. Indeed, global supply disruptions should gradually dissipate - although the advent of omicron in Asia together with China's zero-Covid policy might delay the process - while domestic demand should cool somewhat as described above. In addition, consumption patterns should rotate back to services from goods.

At the same time, shortages in the labour market should ease as the next stage of the recovery should bring about a gradual increase in the participation rate, currently running well below its pre-Covid levels. The labour force is 4.5-5 million below where it would be, had pre-Covid trends continued in the last couple of years as shown in the graph above.

Early retirements - unlikely to be reversed - probably make up as much as half of the shortfall. That still leaves about 2-2.5 million workers that should return over time, easing labour shortages and wage pressures.

A moderating picture for inflation and the emergence of some lingering slack in the labour market should allow the Fed to follow a gradual normalisation process, leaving financing conditions accommodative this year. Yet, as inflation is currently the main threat to the outlook, the Fed will move early, with a likely lift-off in March, as soon as net QE purchases end according to current tapering plans.

Investment Week digital edition - 31 January 2022

The hiking cycle is likely to proceed at a slow pace thereafter, as the Fed will also use its balance sheet to withdraw monetary stimulus. In our base case, the Fed will increase policy rates three times this year and will start quantitative tightening around mid-year - much earlier, and likely much faster, compared to the previous cycle.

That said, the outlook is surrounded by several sources of uncertainty, mainly relating to the trajectory of inflation. It is possible that inflationary dynamics spread to expectations and the labour market, and becomes engrained. This would call for tighter monetary policies, resulting in less supportive conditions for the economy and financial markets. Crucially, our base line view for inflation relies on the assumption of a gradual return to pre-Covid patterns, but there is a risk that some of these Covid-induced changes prove more permanent and structural. Uncertainty about inflation and the evolution of the pandemic, fears of an abrupt removal of monetary stimulus, lack of clarity on the Fed's reaction function could all be sources of significant volatility in financial markets this year.

Silvia Dall'Angelo is senior economist at the international business of Federated Hermes