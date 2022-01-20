Peel Hunt: Seven alternative trusts for growth

5. Ruffer Investment Company
Moving to the flexible investment sector, the analysts' next pick was the multi-asset total return strategy, Ruffer investment Company.
The core portfolio is made up of index-linked bonds, gold and equities, with the option to use derivatives to manage risk.
Leatham and Jaffee said the team is positioned to “capture inflationary spirits” and has been “hedging the risk of interest rate rises”.
The portfolio currently comprises of 38% in index-linked bonds and has a value bias, which reflects their concern about traditional fixed income bonds.
“In a world of expensive assets, they believe investors will need to be more tactical and unconventional,” Peel Hunt said in its note.