Peel Hunt: Seven alternative trusts for growth

1. HgCapital trust





The analysts said HGCapital Trust has been a “stand-out performer” in the private equity sector. Its net-asset-value total return was 36% for one year and 24% over five years.





The trust invests in unquoted software businesses and provides access to $92bn of enterprise value and has benefited from the “accelerated adoption of digital solutions” in the last couple years.





Even with the recent volatility in the sector, the analysts said the “strong average uplifts to carrying value and the healthy pipeline of realisations and refinancing” means that even if there was a short-term discount, it should be viewed as a buying opportunity.