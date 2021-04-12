Embracing difference: What you need to know about neurodiversity

Accepting the differences in people's neurological make-up is as important as embracing different gender and racial backgrounds

It is well known that a diverse workforce is crucial to business growth and innovative thinking. This is particularly true in the investment industry, where a growing body of evidence highlights diverse teams typically outperform homogenous ones.

To date, however, most initiatives to boost diversity have missed a rapidly emerging area with huge potential to increase diversity of thought and reduce groupthink: neurological diversity or 'neurodiversity'.

Neurodiversity describes a concept where differences in neurological make-up, or brain wiring, are considered and respected as a natural variation in humans - akin to biodiversity in the natural world.

The different neurological set-up results in many special qualities that accompany the challenges individuals face.

Most people have heard of the different forms of neurodiversity, but it is surprising how often their knowledge does not extend beyond the superficial.

In a work context, educating individuals, managers and HR teams so that they can embrace the benefits of a truly neurodiverse workforce is essential.

With this in mind, let us look at some of the key terms for anyone unsure or interested in finding out more.

Neurotypical

Despite there being no such thing as a 'normal' brain, neurotypical is best thought of as within parameters of neurocognitive style that have not been medically defined as 'disorders' or culturally defined as 'neurodivergent'.

It is important not to draw simple lines between 'neurotypicals' and neurodivergent people - neurodiversity is a complex spectrum on which everyone sits.

Neurodivergent

Having cognitive functioning different from what is seen as 'normal'. While the term appears to reflect the 'medical model', most neurodivergent people are comfortable with it.

Attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and its subtype ADD (without hyperactivity) is characterised by a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity.

Contrary to popular belief, the brains of individuals with ADHD are understimulated. ADHD is largely genetic and again, contrary to misconceptions, is not something people grow out of.

Autism

Autism is typically characterised by three main criteria: difficulties with social interaction and communication, and repetitive and restricted behaviour.

Most people on the autism spectrum also experience some form of sensory sensitivity, which may make them prone to feeling overwhelmed and anxious.

For too long, autism has been defined in negative terms, with a focus solely on the challenges people face.

However, autism, like other forms of neurodivergence, should be more constructively viewed not as a 'disorder' but as a neuroprocessing style that results in a fundamentally different experience of the world.

Dyscalculia

Specific difficulty conceptualising numbers, size, distance and shape.

Dysgraphia

Difficulty with writing, distinct from other forms of fine motor control.

Dyslexia

Dyslexia means difficulties with words, but the main symptoms include difficulties with literacy, short-term memory and organisation.

Dyspraxia/developmental co-ordination disorder (DCD)

Dyspraxia means difficulties with movement - either fine motor movements (such as writing or tying shoelaces) or gross motor (such as riding a bike or driving a car).

It also affects the planning and sequencing of movement and can cause short-term memory and organisational difficulties.