Sustainable Investment Special Report: The changing face of greenwashing risks and how to combat them

Greenwashing is defined as disinformation that is disseminated knowingly, or unknowingly, by an organisation to present themselves as being environmentally responsible. But it has more recently also become used in a broader sense to encompass wider ESG claims in the industry.

It is fair to say greenwashing risks have risen significantly as this part of the industry expands so rapidly and there are many potential pitfalls for investors, who with good intentions inadvertently buy into the pseudo-green marketing practices of funds and businesses.

The industry shift towards sustainable investing has been profound, especially over the past couple of years and accelerated by the impact of Covid-19.

In 2020, Morningstar identified more than 250 funds in Europe that were repurposed from traditional to sustainable mandates in order to satisfy investor needs and capitalise on increasing flows into this area.

On face value, each of those 250 reallocations could run the risk of greenwashing, even if intentions are genuine and implementation is rigorous.

The Financial Conduct Authority is also all too aware of the issues that greenwashing poses to the investment industry. So much so, that in 2019 it coined its own definition of the term, describing it as "marketing that portrays an organisation's products, activities or policies as producing positive environmental outcomes when this is not the case".

Over the past five years, interest in greenwashing, as shown by Google Trends below, has also been growing as consumers, investors, asset managers and business owners turn their attention to the risks it can pose.

Being aware of the major greenwashing risks, how they are embedded and can be challenged will become even more important in the future as investor and regulatory pressures mount.

Environmental jargon

"Investor interest in sustainable investing is accelerating faster than the rate at which corporates are implementing change," highlights Emma Foden-Pattinson, investment manager at Charles Stanley.

"As a result of the increased consumer interest, we have seen a proliferation of products that are marketed as being sustainable, where the associated jargon isn't always clear."

The rapid development of the sustainable investment industry, and the wider environmentally-centric landscape, has resulted in a number of terms being coined. They often do not have industry-wide utilisation or create confusion around similar sounding terms.

Many terms do not have exact definitions, but rather are envelope terms that gloss over the specifics.

For example, 'environmentally friendly' does not have a specific meaning and, therefore, can be applied to all manner of things freely. All things that we consume have some kind of impact on the environment, so it could be argued any product using such a term is not 'friendly', and the company should be able to explain how it is better for the environment than an alternative.

As Foden-Pattinson explains, the consequence of environmental ambiguity has made it "difficult for investors to differentiate between companies that are genuinely focussing on improving their environmental credentials and those that are not".

Tim Crockford, senior fund manager of Regnan's Global Equity Impact Solutions Fund at JO Hambro, says that confusion around environmental terminology is akin to an "alphabet soup of terms" that can often be misused, creating an unnecessary risk of both "unintentional, as well as intentional, greenwash".

Data overload

It would be fair to assume that the antidote to imprecise terminology in this area would be the implementation of data, but in reality, the situation is far more complex.

Data is supposed to be a means of transparency - a way of quantifying the world around us. In the investment world, data is everything. Every conceivable metric on a business or fund's performance can be ranked, categorised, evaluated and disseminated, and these values influence the decision making of investors the world over.

But the existing structures of data practices do not lend themselves well to the use of environmental metrics. The complexities and uncertainties of the natural planet, along with emotional and ethical considerations do not lend themselves well to being quantified.

Indeed, rather than make the environmental credentials of a business more transparent, data can often obscure the vital qualitative elements - an act of greenwashing in itself.

The market is rife with differing models, criteria, and frameworks for evaluating the environmental credentials of a business or investment. From risk ratings, UN framework scores, to machine-learning algorithms, there has never been more data on ESG investing.

However, the risk is that an overreliance on data may mask attributes that simply cannot be properly quantified or omitted intentionally.

Moreover, the sheer volume of incompatible datasets can make comparisons difficult, inaccurate, and inconsistent, making like-for-like evaluations unreliable.

Greenwashing may have previously been the domain of marketing agencies, but now, intentionally or not, it is morphing into the computers of data scientists.

Chris Tanner, co-investment adviser at JLEN Environmental Assets Group, says that data is an important asset in ESG and impact investment reporting.

However, he notes that "not all data points are created equal and there is a danger of collating ESG metrics which are not meaningful to the investment or asset class as a 'tick box' exercise".

"This could lead to some investments appearing to have good ESG credentials when in reality the more relevant metric has been overlooked or not reported on fully," says Tanner.

"We also believe there could be a risk in failing to evolve the way we measure and evaluate impact data."

He adds that the data processes used are always under review. A willingness to continually improve is always welcome, but it also highlights the imperfections of the sector that investors are dealing with today.

Data firms are all too aware of this and are constantly developing and refining analysis models.

This year, data provider Refinitiv teamed up with MarketPsych to launch an ESG analytics tool. MarketPsych Analytics gathers qualitative content about specific companies, cities, regions and countries, but avoids corporate content such as press releases and regulatory findings.

It aims to reduce the risks of corporate greenwashing while still providing comprehensive ESG analytics.

By scraping data and information from places like Twitter, Facebook and local news websites, the platform presents the end user with "emotional indicators" on ESG issues, allowing them to systematically evaluate companies, regions and even whole countries.

In a press release from the launch of the product, Leon Saunders Calvert, head of research & portfolio management at Refinitiv, said: "Refinitiv MarketPsych ESG Analytics augments Refinitiv's ESG company disclosed data with sophisticated AI tools to create high-frequency sentiment data on ESG considerations based on news and social media."

Richard Peterson, CEO at MarketPsych, said that through the tool, he had found that "the share prices of companies with higher Workplace Sentiment scores significantly outperform their peers, and it appears that happier employees generate more value for shareholders".

He added that the company hoped what the tool produced would "inspire positive changes in corporate structure and behaviour".

However, whether adding qualitative data scraping such as this will be enough to tackle data greenwashing issues is yet to be seen.

Transparency is key

Meanwhile, Andy Sloan, deputy CEO at Guernsey Finance, adds there is a "propensity to over-engineer" sustainable solutions when it comes to ESG.

"ESG encompasses not just the environmental credentials of an investment but adds the ethical considerations into the mix. Of course, this is massively important and represents a seismic shift away from purely profit driven capitalist motives, but how can ethics be quantified? What button do I press in Excel?"

The corporate world is rife with the potential for ethical and environmental greenwashing. Nestle, for example, recently received a 300,000 signature-strong petition after it switched its cocoa production from Fairtrade certified growers to Rainforest Alliance.

Campaigners claim that, as a result of the switch, vulnerable cocoa farmers will no longer receive around £1.37m of Fairtrade Premium payments every year. Nestle touted the move as an environmental success.

But would an ESG dataset be able to identify such an issue? What is the likelihood that socially-conscious investors are unknowingly investing their money in businesses with potential ESG inadequacies due to the opaqueness of the associated data?

Sloan says the "complexity of the bureaucracy creates an opacity that is the opposite of the simple transparency required".

Dr. Pooja Khosla, vice president of climate data platform Entelligent, is all too aware of the issues surrounding greenwashing and ESG data, but he is optimistic that contemporary approaches to modelling can provide accurate insights.

"Quantification of climate and environmental risk is extremely challenging because of the complex interactions and uncertainties in the human and earth systems along with emotional and normative ethical considerations," according to Dr Kholsa.

"Most models today use damage functions to parameterise a simplified relationship between climate variables, such as temperature change, sea level rises, carbon emissions and economic losses."

Making greenwashers accountable

One of the most comment environmental pledges businesses and governments have made is the commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050. A 2020 UK government report reinforced the commitment to net-zero, calling it "essential for long-term prosperity".

Guernsey Finance's Sloan says that focussing on net-zero can induce genuine environmental change, and rather than consider myriad of statistics and credentials, considering the "carbon content of a portfolio, and its path to zero" is a sensible and practical way to both avoid greenwashing through complexity and achieve environmental goals.

But questions have long been raised as to whether the goal of net-zero emissions is achievable, and whether firms and funds that tout the line are committed to achieving the goal, or whether they are using it as a ploy - an act of greenwashing.

Foden-Pattinson says it is vital for both investors and asset managers to go into any investment with a critical eye on what is realistic and they should be thorough in their assessment of any environmental claim.

"Asking companies how they plan to achieve a goal" is a great start, she says, but conversations must go into the details of "over what time frame and how much they are willing to spend to achieve this target".

Crockford adds: "Ask about the process that is used to achieve these outcomes repeatably and the resources and expertise that are employed to do so.

"There is a difference between using external ESG data providers' outputs to window-dress and actually understanding the cause-and-effect nature of this data, how it might be improved and how it can actually affect the returns generated by the investment."

While the ambition to become net zero is admirable, it is expected that only a small sub-set of companies and countries may be able to achieve it within the legislative timeframe - namely those with access to new technologies and capital.

As such, there have been calls for changes in regulation to greater manage the shift towards environmentally-centric investing.

Foden-Pattinson says a good start would be the implementation of legislation that standardises terminology, "therefore increasing the transparency of the sector and helping to bridge the knowledge gap".

She adds that an 'overarching framework' used to hold environmental claims to account will increasingly become an integral part of the due diligence process, as greenwashing becomes more integrated into investment risk profiling.

But Sloan says the private equity industry, at least, as well as private markets, "need the comfort and confidence of a robust investment product, aligned with global standards" and not necessarily the "prescriptivism" of increased rules and regulations.

The worry is opaque legislation with a "MiFID II degree of complication", says Sloan.

For now, there does not seem to be a quick fix for greenwashing. In the consumer world, customers are increasingly catching on to the corporate green-spin, calling out those who fall foul of their environmental claims.

For investors, the prevalence of data is both a blessing and a curse. It has never been easier to disseminate a fund or business' environmental credentials but placing too much onus and reliance on the data can provide a false sense of security - potentially claiming more greenwashing victims.

As ever, the key to greenwashing avoidance remains a diligent approach to evaluating environmental claims, taking into account both qualitative and quantitative measures.

More often than not, if it seems too green to be true, it probably is.

