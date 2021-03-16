Raising the bar: SFDR to lead to 'uptick in name and strategy changes' as firms adapt

The changes have been welcomed as a 'game changer' by industry participants

The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) that came into effect in the European Union last week is expected to cause asset managers to adapt their existing ESG strategies to comply with the new requirements and avoid being tarred with the 'greenwashing' brush.

The level one disclosure requirements under the SFDR, which came into force on 10 March, will see asset managers reporting on how they manage sustainability risks, substantiating the ESG credentials of their products and disclosing the principle adverse impact (PAIs) their investments have on sustainability.

The changes have been welcomed as a 'game changer' by industry participants, with Morningstar saying the new rules "raise the bar for funds declaring themselves 'green'" and expecting to see "behavioural change for investment firms" as a result.

However, while good news for investors and the ESG agenda, asset managers are likely to face several challenges in implementing the new reporting requirements, including additional costs and being forced to make changes to the names and strategies of existing products.

Hari Bhambra, global head of compliance solutions at Apex Group, said: "While many have been racing to prepare [for 10 March], [this] marks the start of the ESG disclosure journey for financial services, not the finish line.

"Now is not the time for managers to take their foot off the (electric) accelerator pedal."

Under the regulation, ESG products fall under two categories - Article 8 ('light green') and Article 9 ('dark green'), but even 'light green' products that apply a simple exclusionary approach will have to explain the extent to which their exclusion policies narrow their investment universe.

In a policy research paper, Morningstar EMEA policy research director Andy Pettit and data director Tim Walton said: "As a consequence of the tests and disclosures associated with being an Article 8 or 9 product, we fully expect an uptick in name changes and strategy changes.

"Firms categorising each of their products may choose to de-emphasise the ESG characteristics they currently allude to, or to double down on them by making them a core aim. Others may be using words commonly associated with ESG in a different context and need to amend names to avoid any doubt or confusion."

In addition, the paper predicts asset managers will face "extra overheads" to cover benchmarking obligations for Article 8 and 9 products, as they will need to source additional data from benchmark providers or invest resources into calculating these in-house.