The road to a clearer solution: Which ESG principles should matter to fund selectors?

Frameworks can set out the ESG direction of a company, but ensuring they are integrated is paramount. As the swing towards sustainable investing continues, the debate surrounding the frameworks, guidelines and legislation used to shape the future of investing is quickly becoming a crucial topic of consideration for fund selectors.

For Leslie Gent, head of responsible investing at Coutts, the mindset of sustainability is manifested across all investment and fund-related decisions.

She said the single most important element is "integration", meaning the consideration of ESG is "part of the whole investment decision-making process for all funds, regardless of whether they are marketed as ESG funds".

This thinking is driven by fund managers, who "recognise and incorporate" the risks and opportunities that the application of sustainable-centric frameworks offers.

"We want our fund managers to understand that climate change will bring about significant transition and physical risks, such as increased regulatory requirements, increased investor demand for green products and transparent data, and the potential for carbon-intensive assets to become stranded," said Gent.

"We then expect fund managers to quantitatively and qualitatively assess these risks and apply them to the companies they are considering investing in."

Professor Paolo Taticchi, teaching fellow in strategy and sustainability at UCL School of Management, also acknowledges the benefit of sustainability frameworks, including "popular frameworks such as the PRI".

But he underlines the need to "validate and revalidate the ESG data", owing to the issues surrounding its "materiality and reliability".

Gent said that Coutts are "reluctant to rely on ESG ratings" due to the low correlation between ratings of different providers, and the "high reliance on assumptions".

"Where possible, we rely on the underlying data - such as carbon emissions, product involvement, UN Global Compact violations - and use this to inform our investment process."

Complying with frameworks

For Dan Mistler, head of ESG at ACA Compliance Group, there are two universally applicable frameworks that he believes fund selectors should be compliant with.

"Climate change and human rights are topics that touch all business enterprises in all industries, though with varying degrees of risk and both the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and the UN Guiding Principles (UNGPs) on Business and Human Rights approach these topics directly," he said.

"These standards are widely accepted by government and private sector and are universally applicable since they emphasise the due diligence processes and actions that entities must take while remaining agnostic as to industry, and non-prescriptive as to content."

The underlying purpose of these frameworks is, of course, to enact meaningful and long-lasting changes to businesses and the wider economic landscape, but the risk of 'greenwashing' is something fund selectors must take seriously.

"When frameworks grow exponentially in size," said Gent, "there will always be asset managers that sign up without being truly committed."

Some initiatives, such as the PRI, have had to tighten up their performance principles following a sluggish uptake by some signatories.

Much like Mistler, Gent sees value in the TCFD as it allows fund selectors insight into "how companies and institutions report on, and consider, climate-related risks and opportunities" in a standardised manner.

Moreover, the framework incorporates a "high level of introspection and understanding of the interrelation between climate change and financial materiality", which Gent believes makes the process and the outcome more meaningful.

Additionally, it demonstrates a "commitment to transparency" when fund managers or selectors have published a detailed and considered TCFD statement.