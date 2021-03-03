Sustainable Investment Special Report: How should investors approach China 'at start of ESG journey'?

China has promoted green finance as part of a plan to shift its economy towards sustainable growth while making a high profile pledge to be carbon neutral by 2060 - but should ESG-focused investors be convinced now is the time to allocate? Stephen Little investigates.

As part of its blueprint to open its fast-growing economy to a worldwide audience, Beijing has been promoting green credit, green securities and green insurance, as interest in ESG investment has risen significantly.

The international green bond market is booming, and investors are increasingly adopting ESG factors in their mainstream decision-making processes, which should all set the stage nicely for Chinese companies to show their wares.

ESG investing is also booming in China, with total sustainable fund assets rising by 271% last year to $26bn, according to figures from Morningstar.

There were also 11 new funds launched in 2020, taking the overall number of sustainable funds domiciled in China up to 75.

Yet many companies have been slow to respond to growing investor appetite for green finance, and the country still lags the rest of the world in many aspects.

A limited understanding of sustainability issues, combined with a lack of corporate culture in this area, alongside problems with historical data are seen as the main barriers to ESG integration for the world's second largest economy.

However, progress is starting to be made in a number of key areas for investors.

Progress on disclosure

In particular, while China has typically been behind the rest of the world in terms of sustainability reporting, the situation is now improving with ESG disclosures becoming mandatory for listed companies.

In 2018, a report from the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative found that only a third of companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange disclosed environmental information, with data often regarded as being unreliable.

While non-financial disclosures are still mostly voluntary in China, there has been growing demand from investors for change in this area.

According to a report released by the Climate Disclosure Standards Board, the number of Chinese companies that produce sustainability statements on a regular basis has started to increase in recent years, rising from 19 in 2006 to 3,040 in 2016.

Despite this, overall levels of disclosure remain low, with ESG reporting mainly seen as a box-ticking exercise by firms.

This all looks set to change with Beijing expected to implement a raft of regulations that force companies to get serious about environmental change.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange introduced mandatory reporting of climate- and governance-related indicators for all exchange-listed companies in July 2020, while other companies were asked to report on a comply or explain basis.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges are now expected to follow Hong Kong's lead after the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced last year that ESG disclosures for listed companies would become mandatory.

Improving attitudes

Corporate governance is also improving, with a revised securities law introduced last March, featuring a section that supports class actions by shareholders.

Carly Moorhouse, fund research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, says attitudes towards ESG and disclosure have both improved at the margin at the corporate level in China.

"Over time, and as developed markets have fully embraced ESG standards, the majority of Chinese management teams have started to realise that they have been lagging their international peers," says Moorhouse.

"So, whether it has been driven by a desire to attract more foreign capital, to better compete with rivals, or due to a moral or ethical viewpoint, we are seeing ESG become more of a focal point for corporates in China."

But despite progress in this area, China still has some of the worst ESG ratings of any industrialised nation. Although it dominates nearly half of the FTSE Russell's Emerging Index at 45.24%, its weighting on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index - its ESG counterpart - stands at 9.69%, below Taiwan and India.

China's average FTSE4Good rating is a paltry 1.5 out of five, compared to the 2.1 average for emerging economies and three for developed markets.

"While steps are being made, as the world's second largest economy with the second largest stock exchange, China is still lagging other major economies with regards to ESG integration and disclosure," says Moorhouse.

"The onshore Chinese markets, compared to those that are Hong Kong listed, have only recently opened up to the world and therefore are still finding their feet."

However, it is hard to ignore that based on FTSE4Good ratings, China has the worst ESG ratings of any major market, she adds.

"It is therefore clear that we are very much still at the beginning of China's journey with regards to ESG."

ESG data reliability and due diligence

However, although disclosure levels are improving and becoming more widespread, the lack of reliable data behind these reports remains a concern for investors, making comparisons difficult.

The ESG ratings sector is dominated by a handful of providers, including MSCI, FTSE Russell and Sustainalytics, as well as multiple local China ESG data providers.

However, as there is no set ESG standard and they use different methodologies, their ratings can vary greatly.

The data these companies rely on is provided by corporate disclosures, which can be unreliable and prone to bias.

One of the biggest problems of poor corporate ESG disclosure is that it results in inadequate data on ESG performance, but this is set to improve, says Xiaoyu Liu, emerging market equities fund manager at Aviva Investors.

"Chinese companies are in the process of ramping up their ESG disclosures, but data remains limited and insufficient," she says.

"We are expecting rapid improvement in the next few years driven by increasing awareness and more stringent regulatory requirements."

For example, most companies in China do not have automated procedures in place for collecting high quality data. Manual collection is a time-consuming process and can lead to poor quality data.

Chinese companies also face a multitude of guidelines that could lead to confusion about what ESG information they need to disclose.

Among the 300 companies in the CSI300 index, there are a total of nine sets of guidelines, issued by a mix of financial regulators, non-financial regulators and stock exchanges with different aims.

As large-cap companies tend to have better ESG disclosure than small-cap companies, it is generally easier to analyse their ESG performance, meaning the data is more reliable.

This can be attributed to the larger budget they allocate to personnel and systems that collect and report on ESG issues and the closer scrutiny international companies face.

Joanna Yang, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says thorough due diligence and direct contact with companies are also vital to make an accurate assessment of ESG standards.

"We write a detailed ESG report for each of our companies, which includes an in-depth assessment of the unique ESG factors as relates to that company," she says.

"We also use our proprietary corporate governance red flags, which can help eliminate companies from consideration, and ESG green flags which highlight the best practices that companies should adhere to."

But while these flags are helpful indications, fund managers should not make assumptions without proper fact finding and engagements, says Yang.

This includes asking direct questions about how companies are managing their operations, especially for products and services that are subject to increasing social and environmental scrutiny.

"We use this to gain insights into a company's strengths and weaknesses along with our fundamental analysis," she adds.

"We have observed that companies increasingly understand the need for this and are pro-actively looking to improve their ESG reporting."

Seizing opportunities

Despite these challenges, China's ESG journey offers opportunities for investors, especially on the back of President Xi Jinping's high profile pledge last year that the country would aim to hit peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

The Chinese government has introduced a raft of policies to drive the transition, including one of the world's largest emissions-trading programmes. It is also boosting investment in renewable energy and green technology.

China's transition to a greener economy creates substantial investment opportunities, says Stephanie Wu, global emerging markets equity fund manager at HSBC Global Asset Management.

"We see many opportunities to generate alpha from ESG in China by investing in companies that are leading the energy transition to a fossil-free economy," she says.

"While China currently remains the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, the country has made significant pledges to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak carbon by 2030.

"To achieve such ambitious environmental targets will require innovative technologies and large-scale investments."

Aviva Investors' Liu agrees: "In our Aviva Global Emerging Markets portfolios, we have invested in decarbonisation solution providers, such as solar panel providers Xinyi Glass, Flat Glass and wind farm operator China Datang Corp Renewable Power.

"We expect significant growth opportunities from the renewable energy sector backed by the country's commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2060."

Green bond gap

China's transition has also contributed to the development of one of the largest green bond markets in the world, with a majority of the proceeds used to finance projects in renewable energy, low-carbon transport and sustainable water.

Yet, the gap between Chinese and European green bond standards has concerned investors for some time.

According to a report published last year by the Climate Bonds Initiative, only $31.2bn of the $42.8bn in green bonds issued in China in 2019 would have met global criteria.

For example, China has been using green financing to pay for its transition to cleaner modes of growth, but financing of clean coal, which involves a purifying process to boost fuel efficiency, put it at odds with global standards.

However, this is all about to change after the People's Bank of China announced last year it was bringing its definition of green finance into line with much of the rest of the world.

Significantly, the central bank said it was removing "clean coal" technologies from its list of projects eligible for green bond financing.

Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services, says the new standards should make green bonds more attractive to the international investment community.

"Green bonds are coming more and more onto investors' radars as populations and governments are waking up to climate change issues," he says.

"As countries ‘build back better' from the pandemic I can see issuance increase and demand also growing."

ESG risks

However, Wu points out there are still a number of ESG risks for fund managers with China holdings to consider.

"Transparency and disclosure standards need to improve, especially in the areas of carbon transition, data privacy, ownership structures and anti-corruption and bribery policies," she says.

Additionally, Adam Rawling, investment analyst at Tatton Investment Management, says the lack of audited accounts and their scope and quality are not as strong as for more developed markets.

"It is possible to identify companies that are perhaps doing more than they realise and, in some cases, just need to disclose it in their reports," he says.

"For a market that is increasingly opening up, it is not always an issue of particularly poor ESG standards of these companies but more down to the communication of them. They just don't tell people what they are doing."

Liu at Aviva Investors adds that government intervention remains one of the biggest risks for investing in China, citing Ant Group's recent $37bn IPO which was shelved by the Chinese regulator.

"The share price of Alibaba Group Holdings, which owns about a third of Ant, fell approximately 30% over the following two months," she says.

"This event reminds everyone that although China has vibrant private companies growing fast, they are ultimately operating in a highly regulated economy."

The Biden impact?

Meanwhile, from a global perspective, investors are waiting to see what impact the election of US President Joe Biden could have on China.

During his first few weeks in office, Biden reversed the Trump administration's climate rollbacks and rejoined the Paris climate accords.

His election also means the US and China could make a significant dent in global greenhouse emissions, with ties between the two nations expected to improve under the new administration after a turbulent few years under Donald Trump.

Even though Beijing and Washington are likely to remain locked in a struggle over issues including human rights and trade agreements, commentators think it is likely there will be greater co-operation between the US and China around climate change.

"President Biden has committed to a much more ESG-friendly agenda than his predecessor that could see him and his administration working more closely with China on environmental goals while at the same time maintaining some hostility around technological superiority, for example," says Lars Hagenbuch, consultant at RisCura.

"It could be an interesting dynamic to watch unfold."

Nicholas Yeo, head of equities for China at Aberdeen Asset Management, says that while Biden is likely to pursue a more multilateral and predictable agenda than his predecessor, "initial moves suggest his administration won't be a pushover when it comes to managing relations with Beijing".

However, while Chinese firms are ramping up their ethical credentials, the nation's human rights record still poses a problem for many ESG investors.

China's response to the Hong Kong demonstrations, as well as concerns over the forced labour of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang province, highlight the human rights risk for ESG investors.

Investors can expect the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on human rights issues, with sanctions not out of the question.

Rawling says: "Biden will continue the US policy towards China, without the Trumpist rhetoric, and this will be an area to watch. Biden is clearly more liberal than Trump and American foreign policy is already less isolationist, so internationally he will feel pressure to lead against China and its human rights record."

Sustainability mission

It is clear that progress has been made by the Chinese authorities and companies to make their nation greener and more attractive to ESG-focused investors at the start of the country's journey, but much work is also needed in a number of areas to address investors' key concerns.

However, it is unlikely the nation on track to become the world's largest economy will be thrown off its sustainability mission, according to McDermott: "When China says it will do something, it generally does."

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-24 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.