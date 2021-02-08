IW Long Reads: Does low carbon mean high returns? How investors can stoke the fires of decarbonisation

Last year, investment strategies with an underweight to carbon-intensive industries such as oil and gas outperformed their benchmarks.

However, many have pointed out that 2020 was an unprecedented year, as the global pandemic dramatically reduced demand for oil, and have warned that we may well see a reversal in fortunes for ESG-focused funds as the world returns to normal.

Yet the growing commitment to net zero targets on both a national and company level suggests otherwise, highlighting the risk of investing in assets that could become 'stranded'.

Vicky Lay, sector manager, finance and investment at ClimateCare, highlighted that the number of net zero commitments from governments and businesses has more than doubled in the past year, while increasing regulation around transparency "only heightens the risk of not taking action now".

The momentum behind low-carbon investing had been gathering pace throughout 2020, with low-carbon stocks having more than doubled their market share between October 2019 and May 2020 (see chart below).

This has undoubtedly been driven by the influx of money into ESG investment strategies over the period, as investors became increasingly aware of a wide range of ESG risks.

Accordingly, the financial sector has added its voice to the growing calls for decarbonisation. The end of 2020 saw a group of 30 of the world's largest asset managers with over $9trn in combined assets make a pledge to achieve net zero emissions across their portfolios in 2050.

Charlie Carnegie, research director - sustainability at Arisaig Partners - one of the signatories - says: "We made this commitment as we fundamentally believed that pursuing this objective would coincide with superior long-term returns for the portfolio as the world is forced to transition towards carbon neutrality."

Many asset managers are responding to demand by launching low emissions products or publishing carbon intensity and/or temperature metrics for their portfolios.

But what is the evidence from an investment standpoint that picking companies with a lower carbon intensity is better for your pocket as well as the world around you?

The climate factor

Part of the appeal of low-carbon investments is to do with avoiding the various risks posed by climate change, such as "physical risk posed by different weather patterns, transition risk that arises from the necessary response to physical risks and liability risk that materialises when people damaged by climate change effects ask for compensation", says Susana Coutinho, research associate at MainStreet Partners.

For example, Mark Swartz, founder of AI specialist Neural Corporation, points out that the "adoption of climate change policies globally" is leading an increasing number of companies to fall short of their climate goals, incurring "significant fines" which "erode profitability in already disrupted industries, causing still unknown stresses".

However, it isn't just about avoiding risks. There are several pieces of research that demonstrate that lower-carbon stocks in fact significantly outperform their higher-carbon counterparts.

For example, a whitepaper by Frankfurt-based climate metrics and software provider right. based on science (entitled Capturing the °Climate Factor) examined the performance of the 856 securities in the Solactive Europe 600 index between January 2013 and July 2020.

The investment universe was divided into stocks aligned with a maximum 2°C warming scenario by 2050 and those that are not, based on a proprietary X-Degree Compatibility (XDC) model.

The former beat the market both in terms of total return (25% over the period) and average annual returns, while maintaining a similar level of volatility. Looking more closely at the 'most aligned' and 'least aligned' stocks, the research found that the 73 'most aligned' stocks yielded over 107% higher total returns over the 'least aligned', while also outperforming the benchmark index by 60% over the seven-year period.

Dr Sebastian Müller, co-founder of the firm, said: "The maximum drawdowns were less pronounced and recovery quicker - even after a black swan event such as Covid-19. So, yes: In our analysis there was a clear and strong correlation between climate performance and financial performance."

However, he added that "correlation does not imply causation" and "it would be too soon to say that an investment with a better climate impact will necessarily also yield higher returns".

Another piece of research by Asteria Investment Managers, based on carbon intensity data from TrueCast, found that a portfolio of companies with the lowest carbon footprint from the MSCI North America and the MSCI Europe index universes outperformed both their respective index and a portfolio of companies with the highest carbon intensity from each index, between January 2009 and December 2020.

The research showed that the outperformance of low-carbon companies was higher in Europe than in North America.

Guido Bolliger, CIO at Asteria, attributes this to the fact that "the move toward carbon footprint reduction started earlier in Europe than in North America" and warns this trend is only likely to intensify "as more climate regulation comes into place and higher carbon prices emerge".

The data challenge

However, gaining an accurate measure of carbon intensity to inform investment decisions is not a simple task. For one thing, it is important to eliminate sector biases when building a portfolio of companies with the lowest emissions.

Harry Granqvist, senior ESG analyst at Nordea Asset Management, explains: "Relatively low-emitting companies in high-emitting sectors often have a larger carbon footprint than relatively high-emitting companies in low-emitting sectors.

"This means that optimising against the portfolio's carbon footprint puts you at risk of deselecting investments in decarbonisation leaders in sectors like steel, cement and utilities."

Both Asteria's and German consultancy firm right. based on science's studies eliminated this sector bias when creating their low-carbon portfolios by using sector-specific benchmarks, which suggests there is an outperformance benefit from investing in lower-carbon companies regardless of the sector.

Granqvist also highlights several other shortcomings of current methodologies. These include their failure to include Scope 3 emissions, which account for up to 90% of a company's carbon footprint in some industries, and their disregard of the emissions-reducing effects of certain products and services, such as wind turbine manufacturing, which requires the production of steel - a carbon-intensive industry.

Backward-looking

Another major concern is that existing carbon footprinting metrics tend to be backward-looking, says Melanie Adams, head of corporate governance and responsible investment at RBC Global Asset Management.

"Carbon footprinting can certainly tell what a company's emissions were last year, but not what they will be in the future," she says.

"What is needed now is forward-looking analysis which will consider the policy changes and technological innovations that are required to achieve a 1.5°C or 2°C climate pathway."

This concern is shared by others in the industry and has led a growing number of investment firms to seek forward-looking metrics.

One example is the Fulcrum Climate Change fund, which uses the Implied Temperature Rise (ITR) metric, developed in collaboration with Iceberg Data Corporation, to measure the extent to which any individual company in the portfolio is aligned with temperature targets.

Based on this, the fund avoids investment in any company with a temperature higher than 2.5°C and maintains the average temperature of the fund below 2°C.

Iselin Aslakstrøm, responsible investment officer at Fulcrum AM, says: "We wanted to create a solution that provided diversified exposure to the global equity market, while still being aligned with the intention of the Paris Agreement to reallocate financial flows with low-GHG pathways.

"Our hope is that by directing capital to firms that are decarbonising in-line with science-based emission reduction scenarios, paired with engagement efforts, we will be able to incentivise decarbonisation in the real economy."

Energy transition

This transition aspect is vital, according to Eduardo Monteiro, co-CIO at Victory Hill Capital Advisers, as he notes humanity will be forced to rely on fossil fuels "until the clean energy mix, from generation to storage and transmission, is reliable and secure".

"Three billion people across the globe still rely on 'dirty' fuels such as wood, coal, charcoal or animal waste for cooking and heating and this will not change overnight," he says.

Matt Burgess, head of passive and quantitative equities at Royal London Asset Management, agrees "emissions and carbon intensity data alone ignores the transition path which many businesses are on", even though these are the companies that "need to be engaged with if one wants to improve the world rather than just improve one's portfolio".

This is the idea behind the recently launched Trium ESG Emissions Impact fund, which seeks to invest in companies in sectors with high emissions and engage with them to reduce carbon intensity and improve transparency.

Donald Pepper, co-head of Trium Capital, says: "If we can work with [these companies] to change them from pariahs of the investment world to investable, there is going to be a rerating, and our shareholders will ultimately benefit."

He explains the companies in the portfolio currently account for around 90% of the emissions in the MSCI Europe universe and his hope is to see a 30% to 40% reduction in emissions across the portfolio by 2030.

It is likely that for investors who want to drive the transition to net zero, a combination of approaches is warranted that would boost companies with the lowest carbon emissions, while supporting transition companies on their path to the 2°C target.

The direction of travel, however, is clear, and investors must therefore adjust their portfolios accordingly to avoid risks and maximise returns.