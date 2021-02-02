BlackRock's Mark Hume: 'Attractive' environment for oil and gas companies

The near-term prospects for traditional energy companies remain "attractive", despite potential for a fast transition to electric vehicle penetration, according to BlackRock's Mark Hume.

The £95m BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust (BERI) recently changed its investment policy to highlight an enhanced focus on companies contributing to the energy transition.

But co-manager Hume said the path to a majority weighting to more ESG-friendly firms would happen over time, because going to 100% sustainable energy straight away would "leave behind some other stuff that looks really pretty interesting".

BERI told investors in March it would look to increase exposure to stocks benefitting from the transition away from carbon-based energy supplies towards alternatives and renewables, moving from a 50/50 split between mining and traditional energy stocks to a mix of approximately 40% mining, 30% traditional energy and 30% energy transition.

Hume told Investment Week as the sustainable energy sector got bigger, so to would the trust's allocation to it. However, for now there is an "encouraging" two-year outlook for both the traditional energy sector, he countered.

"What we are not trying to do is solve for the maximum ESG outcome," Hume said.

"It is an important part of what we do, but if we see a suitable risk-adjusted return available then we are going to take that for clients.

"We are not going to invest in companies that are doing harm to the world, but we are not going to exclude companies simply because they have a low ESG score."

In June, the split between the energy transition and traditional energy themes was skewed towards the former, but that had reversed by December as sustainable energy stocks saw share price rises on Joe Biden's election as US president.

Hume and co-manager Tom Holl's attention has more recently turned to the traditional energy sector, which has been shunned mainly on ESG factors, but also because big oil has historically "squandered massive amounts of money", and failed to make money at $100 oil, let alone the $40 the commodity trades at today.

Question marks remain, but the manager noted most of the large-cap oil firms are trading at lows not seen for more than two decades. "At some point, there is a price for everything," he said.

Further, while peak oil will likely happen during the 2020s, demand for the product will not immediately fall to zero, Hume reasoned.

Indeed, he added, supply declines at between 5% and 15% every year anyway, "so even if demand starts to roll over at 2% or 3% every year, you still have to find another 10% to 12% just to meet that".

Elsewhere, most large-cap oil names "are scared to put even $1 into traditional oil and gas investments", which should set up "a much more constructive environment".

"The ones that have decent assets, good balance sheets and are very thoughtful about how they are returning capital to shareholders are set pretty well for the next two years."