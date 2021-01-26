IW Long Reads: Avoiding bursting point - Is ESG investing in bubble territory?

Last year was undoubtedly the year of ESG investing as sustainable funds attracted record inflows. Investment Association data showed UK retail responsible funds took in £7.1bn in net inflows in the first three quarters of the year, almost triple the inflows for the same period in 2019, while globally, assets in sustainable funds shot past the $1trn threshold.

Against this backdrop, it is natural to ask the question: could ESG be the next bubble in investing? Some commentators believe certain characteristics of ESG investing make it prone to bubble-like behaviour.

For example, in a recent whitepaper entitled Bubble or Paradigm Shift?, Pangaea Wire Group's director Klisman Murati compared ESG to investing trends such as BRICs and smart beta, which he described as having "narrow hype cycles".

"Typically, when capital inflows show a significant gain, these cycles are presented as introducing a new paradigm shift in the investing community, using the level of AUM as proof of this theory," he writes.

"If enough people invest, this gives credence and legitimacy to the trend, which then ultimately leads to a reflexive relationship between investor sentiment and stock price gains.

"This self-fulfilling prophecy perpetuates itself beyond the rational justification based on fundamental analysis of the stock or strategy. Eventually, this bubble pops, markets correct and investors revert to the mean."

According to Charlie Donovan, executive director of the Centre for Climate Finance and Investment at Imperial College Business School, "there are some obvious indications that valuations are way ahead of themselves in a number of sectors and the supply of green assets to satisfy investors' expectations simply isn't there at the moment".

Indeed, companies with the highest ESG ratings have seen share prices soar over the past couple of years. For example, recent analysis from Bank of America shows that the top ESG ranked companies are trading at a 30% price-to-earnings ratio premium when compared to the lowest-ranked investments.

"It remains to be seen whether these companies… deserve a 30% premium in their value, particularly as the financial benefits of ESG to investors are often hard to quantify," notes Marc Beattie, chief operating officer at AHR Private Wealth.

Bubble of uncertainty

John Tobin, data architect at Solidatus, compares the complexity of the ESG space to the 2008 credit derivatives bubble, when investors and rating agencies did not fully understand the financial risks of their investments, assuming anything rated AAA was low risk.

"There is a bubble of uncertainty about whether companies can truly be ESG graded in a consistent way, and so chosen for investment using these criteria," he says.

"This is a goldmine for consulting companies and rating agencies as it is so complicated, but a minefield for investors.

"Companies are more exposed to a blow to their reputation from inaccurate ratings, or to government ‘transition' actions to raise taxes and add regulations in the name of ESG."

The lack of common standards and consistency in ESG ratings also means that different methodologies rate different companies highly, while even companies in so-called ‘sin' industries can gain a relatively high ESG rating.

Sandeep Kumar, managing director at Synechron, believes that "unless we see asset owners, investment managers and exchanges/regulators coming together, it is likely to continue to lead to potential pitfalls and bubbles".

Investors must therefore take ESG ratings with a pinch of salt, according to Vanessa Bingle, ESG lead at Alpha FMC.

This approach can also help investors avoid ESG bubbles, since differences in ratings mean money is not necessarily flowing into a finite number of companies and inflating their stock prices.

However, as ESG ratings develop and improve, Daniela Barone-Soares, CEO of impact investor Snowball, says investors can look forward to "more clarity and transparency which should lead to necessary corrections in some stocks which are potentially overvalued on an ESG basis".

Where issues occur is when it comes to companies that are "considered unanimously as a high scorer", says James Saunders, head of portfolio management at Tatton Investment Management.

For example, he notes "the best renewable energy company will probably look good on all measures, [and] this is where the risk of overvaluation is highest".

Traditional industries

Another area of the market where a bubble could be brewing is battery technology, according to Sam Buckingham, associate - investment strategy at Kingswood, who believes "bubbles are most likely to form in areas of revolutionary innovation that could render existing industries and industry leaders obsolete".

However, while demand for innovative and transformative technologies has soared, other more traditional industries have avoided the hype, despite companies in these industries meeting the highest ESG standards.

Reynir Indahl, managing partner at Summa Equity, says: "Many traditional industries and companies, for example in waste management and recycling, that are actually today creating a circular economy and transforming the path to a green future, seem to attract little investor demand and have lower valuation.

"We will hopefully see this rebalance in the future as awareness and understanding of how to rate and measure ESG factor increases."

Impact of pandemic

Meanwhile, many commentators believe the unprecedented interest in ESG in 2020 was driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, which drew public attention to both environmental and social issues.

Celene Lee, principal and senior investment consultant at Buck, notes that while "the impact of the pandemic has enabled many businesses to become much greener by reducing their travel footprint and cutting their emissions", this trend may reverse as the post-pandemic reality sets in.

"The worry… is that this might just be a temporary ESG bubble, as businesses may be less willing to bear the cost of becoming greener in a difficult post-pandemic economic climate," she notes. "As a result, the progress made on ESG could be abandoned if businesses feel that their only options are to go green or go cheap."

Chris Tinker, co-founder of Libra Investment Services, also warns that ESG outperformance could "evaporate" if there is a "sustained cyclical rally".

"ESG is not just an anti-sin stocks story, it is biased against banks and energy (big oil in particular) and is positively biased in favour of tech and pharma," he says.

"The former has certainly helped ESG outperform in the face of poor performance from big oil over the last few years, but as the size of that sector shrinks, that relative outperformance is harder to sustain."

Damian Payiatakis, head of impact investing at Barclays Private Bank, also points out there is a danger in seeing the ESG investing field as "homogenous", since there are many different approaches to ESG which could deliver unexpected results.

"While overall this year the performance of the asset class has been positive, it is important to recognise that any potential financial benefits of using ESG considerations also has to do with the skill of the manager to use the practice, not simply the practice itself," he adds.

New chapter

However, James Beaumont, head of multi-asset portfolio management at Natixis Investment Solutions, believes that while so far "almost any style of ESG fund" has enjoyed strong inflows, 2021 will see the development of "the next phase of the ESG story".

"Rather than blindly chasing ESG exposure, we expect investors to become increasingly discerning in the ESG exposure they wish to take," he says.

One of the outcomes of this trend is likely to be a greater focus on avoiding greenwashing, which Robert Hird, head of investment strategy at Premier Wealth Planning, believes will also help investors avoid valuation bubbles.

"For those individual funds that are simply paying lip service to ESG and effectively greenwashing the approach, this is where potential valuation bubbles will occur and need to be avoided, prior to an inevitable downgrade," he says.

Those investment opportunities that "genuinely improve the humanitarian impact aspect", on the other hand, "can't suffer a bubble", according to Amer Khan, managing director, Europe, at Entelligent.

He argues that investors can avoid bubbles by allocating to "ESG portfolios and funds where the environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities have been carefully measured and integrated in financial terms".

Beaumont also adds that "a bubble requires too much money chasing too few opportunities", which is not currently the case in the ESG space, especially since the definition of what "ESG actually is" remains flexible.

Agreeing with this point, James Kaufmann, partner at Howard Kennedy, points out that "the very breadth of ESG may insulate it from the risk of being a bubble or leading to a crash."

For him, the key question is whether investors view ESG as an investment decision with the aim to make a financial return, or "the manifestation of a cultural shift".

"If ESG investment is just about financial return, investors will want the ability to exit before the bubble bursts," he says.

"However, if ESG investment is a mindset, then what matters is not the price of an investment but the impact it has on the world around us."

In the latter case, he believes investors may not simply sell out of a stock if it fails to meet stringent standards, but will instead seek to impose change by engaging with the company in question.

Barone-Soares adds there are many other factors at play when it comes to share price increases for firms with strong ESG integration, such as whether their products or services are in line with the wider ESG picture.

"Investors in companies that respond quickly and nimbly to these trends are likely to benefit from higher returns on capital, making them attractive investment opportunities," she says.

"In this case, higher prices are justified."

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-24 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.