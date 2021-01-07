'A year of dramatic progress': What does 2021 have in store for ESG?

Top trends to look out for over next 12 months

Esg sustainable investing ethical 070121 580x358
Seven investment experts give their thoughts to Investment Week on how ESG investing will fare in 2021.
Ngo my linh 2020 roi 1 580x358
My-Linh Ngo, head of ESG at BlueBay Asset Management
2020 has been an exceptional and unprecedented year with a global pandemic that will fundamentally reshape how society and the economy operates going forward, it seems inevitable that a 'new' normal will be here to stay.  

While much uncertainty remains as to how 2021 will pan out exactly and how much of that will continue to be dictated by the coronavirus (although news of a vaccine gives hope), ESG investing should continue to build momentum.  

The pandemic has firmly put a dent in the argument that 'we would if we could' or 'it's too hard' excuses, as it has shown what is possible in terms of the pace and scale of change when the world is faced with a n existential threat.  

The challenge will be to ensure we have the right data, tools and framework to deliver on tangible actions. 2021 should – and must – set us on that journey to build back better in a green and just way.
Hamilton claxton ashley rlam 2021 580x358
Ashley Hamilton Claxton, head of responsible investment at Royal London Asset Management
The radical impact that Covid-19 has had on the global economies in such a short space of time has awakened policy makers and investors alike on the unexpected impact that social and environmental risks could also have on the global economy too. 

This has accelerated the need for a more sustainable way of investing and more scrutiny on investors and allocators of capital.

 Even initiatives that have good long-term benefits on the environment, such as the move towards a lower carbon economy, carry adverse human and social consequences, such as job losses and possible increases in electricity costs before they begin to fall. 

In order for the climate movement to be successful and for investors' efforts to be credible, we have to acknowledge and address these complex interdependencies. 

Looking forward, we will see a greater focus on the social impacts of our investment decisions. 

I expect themes of fairness, inclusion and diversity to also dominate this year as we seek a sustainable recovery from this crisis.
Deixonne florent lyxor 2021 580x358
Florent Deixonne, head of sustainable and responsible investments at Lyxor Asset Management
The acceleration of climate transition issues will take centre stage: this will be seen at AGMs where investors will have to use all their clout in order to speed up the transition to a low-carbon economy as well as through financial products aligned on the Paris Agreement, let alone the tsunami that will be brought about by the disclosure of portfolio temperatures, which could drastically up the ante for the investment industry. 

Another key topic will be the rising importance of the 'S' of ESG, which has been somewhat neglected so far. States and companies which came short in the management of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 will come under sharp scrutiny from investors, especially as social inequalities need to be factored in with regards to the climate transition issue. 

When it comes to financial products, actually being able to demonstrate their ESG credentials will play an increasingly key role in investment processes, amid increasing regulatory (such as labels) and investor pressure. 

Finally, the hedge fund universe, which has long been considered aloof from ESG considerations, is gradually grappling the ESG issue.
Steinbarth emily russell investments 2021 580x358
Emily Steinbarth, senior quantitative research analyst at Russell Investments
We continue to see an increasing number of investors considering climate change themes and risks when constructing their investment portfolios.

2020 will be remembered for bringing new ESG themes – such as racial diversity and the treatment of human capital – to the forefront. 

Climate change itself is certainly not a new topic; however, the momentum around climate-related issues this year has been palpable, with a range of new initiatives and regulations.

With all this activity, more clarity is emerging and investors are ready to act, be this through reducing the carbon footprint of their portfolios or increasing their investments in climate solutions that are driving energy transition.

So, what's next? As regulations come into force, we are likely to see long-awaited improvements in transparency and consistency. 

But, if large amounts of money flow into those handful of companies that meet 'sustainability' standards as defined under the new EU taxonomy, will these stocks become overcrowded? 

These are the types of questions we will grapple with as we embark on this next phase, where climate change features more prominently in investment decisions.
Roc sennett sudhir vontobel 2021 580x358
Sudhir Roc-Sennett, head of thought leadership and the ESG Quality Growth Boutique at Vontobel Asset Management
We have a strong suspicion 2021 will be a year of dramatic progress for ESG, driven by climate change, better data and improved visibility. 

Some changes will be more visible than others. One that should stand above the crowd is China and its pledge for massive cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions. 

On visibility, we anticipate better disclosures will improve understanding around social risks. Company accounts have not kept pace with the evolution of businesses and where value is derived. 

Three decades ago, physical assets were central to production and value for many companies, and this was reflected in the accounts. 

These days, intellectual property and the people that create it have become important drivers. Yet this is not reflected in the accounts. ESG data should become more consistent as the views of regulators, NGOs and industry converge.

It is a reminder of the power of the simple adage that it's easier to change something once you can measure it. We anticipate 2021 will be a watershed year in terms of data availability and consistency and this will drive real world change.
Adams melanie rbc gam 2021 580x358
Melanie Adams, head of corporate governance and responsible investment at RBC GAM
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the past year we saw many 'S' factors come to the forefront, including employee health and safety, supply chain risk and cybersecurity. 

In 2021, as vaccines are distributed and efforts are made to rebuild the economy, we expect to see an intense focus on 'E' factors, and in particular, climate change, a pressing issue that impacts all sectors and companies. 

Investors are looking at how companies are transitioning to a low carbon economy and how they are interacting with the communities and ecosystems within which they operate.  

This is consistent with our research, which found that one of the strongest motivators for investors considering ESG principles in their investment decisions was the 'E' element of ESG. 

In addition, we also found that 40% of investors are planning to allocate money to impact products in the next one to five years, so the trend toward impact investing is only expected to grow.
Keuning keimpe lgt capital partners 2021 580x358
Keimpe Keuning, executive director at LGT Capital Partners
In 2021, the first components of the EU Action Plan on sustainable finance are coming into force. Sustainable regulations are growing worldwide and will have an increased impact on investors, capital allocations and transparency. 

At LGT Capital Partners, we also welcome the push by regulators to prevent greenwashing. This will help create a level playing field and enables investors to make investment decisions in line with their ESG agenda based on clear facts and figures. 
 
The growth in firm commitments to align investment portfolios to the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement is another long-awaited development. 

Finally, countries, business CEOs and investors are getting serious about net zero commitments. The necessary actions to reach the 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets are starting to have a real impact on business and investments. 

As a consequence, the sustainable investment fund universe including impact investing have witnessed a massive growth. And this brings us back to regulations. 

These are needed to further support the focus on real world concrete outcomes to deliver the necessary environmental and social objectives.
