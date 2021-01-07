'A year of dramatic progress': What does 2021 have in store for ESG?

Emily Steinbarth, senior quantitative research analyst at Russell Investments
We continue to see an increasing number of investors considering climate change themes and risks when constructing their investment portfolios.
2020 will be remembered for bringing new ESG themes – such as racial diversity and the treatment of human capital – to the forefront.
Climate change itself is certainly not a new topic; however, the momentum around climate-related issues this year has been palpable, with a range of new initiatives and regulations.
With all this activity, more clarity is emerging and investors are ready to act, be this through reducing the carbon footprint of their portfolios or increasing their investments in climate solutions that are driving energy transition.
So, what's next? As regulations come into force, we are likely to see long-awaited improvements in transparency and consistency.
But, if large amounts of money flow into those handful of companies that meet 'sustainability' standards as defined under the new EU taxonomy, will these stocks become overcrowded?
These are the types of questions we will grapple with as we embark on this next phase, where climate change features more prominently in investment decisions.