'A year of dramatic progress': What does 2021 have in store for ESG?

My-Linh Ngo, head of ESG at BlueBay Asset Management

2020 has been an exceptional and unprecedented year with a global pandemic that will fundamentally reshape how society and the economy operates going forward, it seems inevitable that a 'new' normal will be here to stay.





While much uncertainty remains as to how 2021 will pan out exactly and how much of that will continue to be dictated by the coronavirus (although news of a vaccine gives hope), ESG investing should continue to build momentum.





The pandemic has firmly put a dent in the argument that 'we would if we could' or 'it's too hard' excuses, as it has shown what is possible in terms of the pace and scale of change when the world is faced with a n existential threat.





The challenge will be to ensure we have the right data, tools and framework to deliver on tangible actions. 2021 should – and must – set us on that journey to build back better in a green and just way.