The Big Question: Which trends will shape asset management in 2021?

Switching on to new themes for the new year

Switching on 2021 business 1 580x358
Consultants from Alpha FMC tell Investment Week which trends they think will shape asset management in 2021.
Padmanathan divakar alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Divakar Padmanathan
The case for diversity 

Our industry has an important role to play in promoting diversity. Some asset and wealth managers are on the front foot, broadening their talent pipelines through apprenticeships and diversity-focused internships, expanding entry requirements, and mandating unconscious bias training. 

In 2021, we expect attention to increasingly turn towards defining policies, training, and support mechanisms to meet the needs of this talent, to equalise the rate and levels to which progression can be achieved. 

As fiduciary investors, many of our clients have published their approach to engaging boards on diversity matters. 

In 2021, we expect firms to go further. We envisage more managers publicly advocating for the introduction of consistent and transparent diversity reporting legislation, and to begin formalising how this data will be incorporated into investment processes. 

Furthermore, we anticipate greater clarity from managers about the diversity criteria that must be met for chairs of boards and nomination committees seeking re-election to count on their support. 
Skylakaki anna alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Anna Skylakaki
ESG Global Standards: The 'Snowball' Effect 

With Europe at the helm, in 2021 we expect the winds of ESG driven regulatory change to blow across the globe, with increasing alignment across jurisdictions, and investment managers trying to keep up to avoid loss of client revenue, and reputational impacts of non-compliance.

There are consistent themes across the incoming ESG standards. Focus is shifting from firm to fund level, with the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) the most notable example, compounding the complexity of reporting. 

Requirements are also becoming increasingly effective at measuring meaningful impact, encompassing not just specialist ESG products but entire fund ranges. 

A consistent framework across the investment value chain will be key to compliance in 2021 and beyond. 

The US has remained a regulatory laggard, but the change in administration will likely expedite the inevitable. In Asia Pacific, Japan's existing Stewardship Code clearly mirrors the previous incarnation of the UK code and is likely to follow suit on later phases.

Companies which aspire to only meet the minimum applicable standards in each jurisdiction will face a compliance headache through the proliferation of mandatory and voluntary ESG requirements. 

Those who do not build strong foundations in the ESG space now risk being swept aside.
Forrester jamie alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Jamie Forrester
Consolidation in wealth management 

Looking ahead to 2021, traditional wealth management is under threat. There will still be a place for active discretionary management, but propositions will need reinvigoration and improved investment capabilities to remain competitive. 

We therefore expect to see continued rapid investment in 'digital basics' (e-signatures, workflow tools, and so on) and ongoing profitability pressure driving consolidation, especially impacting family offices. 

It is likely that 2021 will see fewer teams moving between firms, as the value of the personal franchise is watered down, and bespoke solutions become unsupportable except for the wealthiest clients. 

The traditional wealth management proposition will continue to fragment, with risk-takers shifting to investment propositions for professionals, the ongoing establishment of 'WM supermarkets' – which offer more vanilla investment propositions under one roof – more integration of financial planning and investment management, and automation of financial planning.

First moves to deploy advanced digital capabilities, such as artificial intelligence, through successful proofs of concepts or acquisition by the larger players of niche propositions players will be a key trend. 

Overall, the WM market remains attractive, with structural factors holding up new business, existing clients remaining sticky and pockets of new client potential. 

But there is no question that existing business models are under threat and Covid-19 has hastened the need for change. 
Thorpe jenny alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Jenny Thorpe
UK platforms - Simplification and cost optimisation

In 2020 we saw a number of investment platform acquisitions take place with new owners such as Anacap and M&G entering the market. We have also seen consolidation activity, including Fidelity's acquisition of Cavendish Online. 

Despite challenges in the UK economy, we expect further corporate actions to be announced, due to the chase for scale and the continuing case for market consolidation. 

As predicted, several providers launched or enhanced their direct-to-consumer (D2C) services in difficult economic circumstances this year, including the first dedicated ESG focused platform launch by The Big Exchange. 

We envisage that ESG focused offerings (advised and D2C) will start to emerge on more established platforms in 2021.

Existing large-scale platform providers will need to focus on simplification and cost optimisation initiatives, largely driven by continued margin pressure, which may become more acute in the context of the pandemic. 

In 2021, there will be implications for platforms and platform technology providers in the outsourcing and third-party risk management regulatory framework update. 

We also expect continued FCA interest in how firms have grasped the 'orphan client' issue, as well as a ban on platform exit fees for retail investors.
O shaughnessy kevin alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Kevin O'Shaughnessy
Digital - Remote and agile working on the rise 

The pandemic gave asset and wealth management firms an initial "shot in the arm" to introduce new digital approaches (such as e-signatures). 

In 2021, firms will have to invest heavily in digitisation covering all aspects of the value chain from investment solutions to operational activity. 

The rapid rise in ESG will focus firms on how they can demonstrate their responsible investing approaches and how this plays out in the way they use digital techniques to interact with clients. 

There is little doubt that firms will permanently embrace remote and agile ways of working, investing more in collaboration tooling, workflow, automation and data to measure the health and effectiveness of the business and its employees. 

The investment industry will rethink business resilience and speed up the move to cloud computing, covering the firm and its third-party providers. 
Wallace claire alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Claire Wallace
Regulation – digitisation will put increased demands on risk and compliance

The changes and challenges brought about by increased digitisation will put increased demands on risk and compliance professionals in the investment industry. 

Risk frameworks and controls will need to adapt to ensure that new working practices are reflected and understood. 

Regulators will put continued focus on resilience and the nature of risk that firms carry and will look to firms to provide evidence of this. 

It will also mean that the skillset and knowledge of regulatory and risk professionals will also change to be able to pre-empt some of the issues which will arise in 2021 and beyond.
Simmonds sarah alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Sarah Simmons
Product profitability during M&A 

In M&A, there will be an increasing amount of focus on product profitability during the due diligence phase in 2021. 

Most of this new focus will be placed on establishing the underlying value of products and creating a high-level hypothesis of a merged product set. 

As a result, buyers will enter a transaction process with an expectation that sellers are able to access and manipulate data to support their analysis. 

Sellers who are unable to do this will raise unwanted questions about the overall operational capability of the organisation, as well as uncertainty around their data management processes and IT systems.

Sellers will need to consider whether they could quickly respond to a bidder's request for financial data. Prospective sellers must therefore prepare to seize the opportunity and demonstrate their data proficiency throughout the deal process. 

Failure to reply to bidders' requests quickly, or to provide an organised and consistent response, will reflect badly on the firm and may impact the valuation. 

To avoid being caught out by the product profitability trap, those who succeed in M&A in 2021 will need to have the capability to quickly source, organise, manage, and visualise data, whilst translating insights into simple messages which inform a targeted growth strategy and deal rationale.
Labri zenabu alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Zenabu Labri
Modernising the investments toolset 

In 2021, we expect to see more use of tools designed specifically for the front office which automate and create a more efficient experience across investment teams, and their connections with the broader business. 

'Low code' and 'no code' take-up is growing, enabling users to build new tools quickly within an open yet well supported platform that facilitates collaboration between IT and operations functions. 

These trends are evident throughout the investment decision making process, from investment research to performance attribution. 

At an enterprise level, firms are striving to break down the information silos between teams, and adopt emerging technologies (data science, machine learning and so on) to connect disparate pieces of research and organisational knowledge. 

This will facilitate a more connected, searchable environment, and ensure that the intellectual capital generated within research teams is made available to the whole organisation.

The move to cloud computing brings new opportunities for performance functions to change their service model, making use of multi-tenanted software that allows different teams to work on the same data sets. 

We see a real push to tell a more transparent story around how managers achieve returns, partially driven by clients' regulatory, sustainability and social concerns. 

This will require firms to make use of interconnected digital tools to incorporate their clients' models and assumptions into sales discussions as a key requirement in 2021. 
Bacon alejandra alpha fmc 2020 roi 1 580x358
Alejandra Bacon
Data as a Service ('DaaS') – a tipping point 

Data management is a challenging undertaking, and 2021 stands to represent a tipping point for the industry. We believe two factors will reverberate next year. 

Firstly, asset managers will outgrow their current data management environment. Data management teams are experiencing the limitations in developing new data management ecosystems and infrastructure to scale with increased growth. 

Managers have taken a bite-sized approach, centralising data based on use cases. Although this delivers quick wins in a single domain, the bigger picture around aggregating cross-functional data is a challenge. 

Secondly, DaaS providers will look to asset managers to form partnerships to help mature their solutions. The maturity of DaaS is gradually increasing, but not yet mainstream. 

The proposition of outsourced data will transform into a proven solution over the coming years, but providers will need to rely on support from early adopters. 

We expect providers to add value in different ways, depending on the size and needs of the manager, including (but not limited to) a centralised data model, automated data quality controls, connectivity to multiple sources, and advanced analytics for actionable insights. 
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

With 2020 - and the unforgettable events of the year - coming to an end, attention now turns to what will dominate the topic of conversation for the industry next year.

Nine consultants from Alpha FMC peer into their crystal balls and tell Investment Week which trends they think will shape the asset management sector in 2021.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on ESG

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus