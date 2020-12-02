The Big Question: Which trends will shape asset management in 2021?

Jamie Forrester
Consolidation in wealth management
Looking ahead to 2021, traditional wealth management is under threat. There will still be a place for active discretionary management, but propositions will need reinvigoration and improved investment capabilities to remain competitive.
We therefore expect to see continued rapid investment in 'digital basics' (e-signatures, workflow tools, and so on) and ongoing profitability pressure driving consolidation, especially impacting family offices.
It is likely that 2021 will see fewer teams moving between firms, as the value of the personal franchise is watered down, and bespoke solutions become unsupportable except for the wealthiest clients.
The traditional wealth management proposition will continue to fragment, with risk-takers shifting to investment propositions for professionals, the ongoing establishment of 'WM supermarkets' – which offer more vanilla investment propositions under one roof – more integration of financial planning and investment management, and automation of financial planning.
First moves to deploy advanced digital capabilities, such as artificial intelligence, through successful proofs of concepts or acquisition by the larger players of niche propositions players will be a key trend.
Overall, the WM market remains attractive, with structural factors holding up new business, existing clients remaining sticky and pockets of new client potential.
But there is no question that existing business models are under threat and Covid-19 has hastened the need for change.