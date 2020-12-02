The Big Question: Which trends will shape asset management in 2021?

Divakar Padmanathan



The case for diversity







Our industry has an important role to play in promoting diversity. Some asset and wealth managers are on the front foot, broadening their talent pipelines through apprenticeships and diversity-focused internships, expanding entry requirements, and mandating unconscious bias training.





In 2021, we expect attention to increasingly turn towards defining policies, training, and support mechanisms to meet the needs of this talent, to equalise the rate and levels to which progression can be achieved.





As fiduciary investors, many of our clients have published their approach to engaging boards on diversity matters.





In 2021, we expect firms to go further. We envisage more managers publicly advocating for the introduction of consistent and transparent diversity reporting legislation, and to begin formalising how this data will be incorporated into investment processes.





Furthermore, we anticipate greater clarity from managers about the diversity criteria that must be met for chairs of boards and nomination committees seeking re-election to count on their support.