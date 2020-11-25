Sparking new life into the green economy: Industry reacts to Government's Ten Point Plan

Alastair Bishop, co-manager of the BGF Future of Transport Fund and BlackRock Sustainable Energy fund

The Government's Ten Point Plan for Britain's green industrial revolution builds on similar policy frameworks across Europe and beyond and provides key industries with the long-term visibility required to invest for change.

Enhanced backing for electric vehicle (EV) manufacture and a ramp up of infrastructure spending in the UK follows hot on the heels of Germany doubling EV subsidies in June, and China extending EV subsidies in May.

Today, automotive manufacturers, energy providers and construction firms across the UK have a renewed mandate to drive the green energy transition. As such, the pace of transition towards a low carbon economy will continue to ramp up, creating a wide range of exciting investment opportunities.

In the EV revolution, battery manufacturers, power semi-conductor companies, automotive manufacturers and installers of charging stations will all be beneficiaries of transport becoming more electric, more autonomous and more connected.

Sustainable energy companies – including those involved in renewable energy and those providing energy efficiency technologies and solutions – will also be boosted by the growing policy momentum behind clean energy.

The Government's commitment to producing enough offshore wind to power every home in the UK by 2030; and generating 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 for industry, transport and homes, provides key confidence for companies and investors powering up Britain via green energy sources.