Sparking new life into the green economy: Industry reacts to Government's Ten Point Plan

Kickstarting the 'green industrial revolution'

Investment Week asked fund managers and analysts for their thoughts on what the Government's new Ten Point Plan means and the key themes to look out for.
Alastair Bishop, co-manager of the BGF Future of Transport Fund and BlackRock Sustainable Energy fund
The Government's Ten Point Plan for Britain's green industrial revolution builds on similar policy frameworks across Europe and beyond and provides key industries with the long-term visibility required to invest for change.
 
Enhanced backing for electric vehicle (EV) manufacture and a ramp up of infrastructure spending in the UK follows hot on the heels of Germany doubling EV subsidies in June, and China extending EV subsidies in May.
 
Today, automotive manufacturers, energy providers and construction firms across the UK have a renewed mandate to drive the green energy transition. As such, the pace of transition towards a low carbon economy will continue to ramp up, creating a wide range of exciting investment opportunities.
 
In the EV revolution, battery manufacturers, power semi-conductor companies, automotive manufacturers and installers of charging stations will all be beneficiaries of transport becoming more electric, more autonomous and more connected.
 
Sustainable energy companies – including those involved in renewable energy and those providing energy efficiency technologies and solutions – will also be boosted by the growing policy momentum behind clean energy.
 
The Government's commitment to producing enough offshore wind to power every home in the UK by 2030; and generating 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 for industry, transport and homes, provides key confidence for companies and investors powering up Britain via green energy sources.
Martin Todd, impact opportunities co-portfolio manager at the international business of Federated Hermes
Norway will be the first country to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2025 but the UK now joins several other countries that will do so from 2030. 

Charging infrastructure is a big challenge, but assuming that is built out, we expect the increasing regulatory push, combined with consumer demand pull, (as EV pricing becomes cost-comparable to ICE cars over the coming years) to significantly accelerate EV adoption, creating opportunities along the value chain.
 
As well as opportunities, the switchover also poses a threat to some industries. For example, the current model of cars being sold via dealerships may have to change with the lower servicing requirements of EVs.
 
The OEMs held off making EVs for as long as they could because of the expected poor returns on investments and low expectations for initial sales. It has been the regulatory threat of penalties for excessive fleet emissions that have forced them to take action. 

Therefore, as with the gold rush, it may be better to invest in the shovel makers rather than the miners themselves.
Michael Ridley, responsible investment specialist at HSBC Global Asset Management
The Ten Point Plan to help decarbonise the UK economy is to be welcomed and as investors makes a lot of sense. 

Significant progress has already been made decarbonising UK power generation: the next stage involves trying to use this relatively low-carbon electricity for home and office heating (in the place of natural gas) and as a fuel source for cars (instead of diesel or petrol).
 
In addition to pushing for electrification, the UK government is trying to nurture a hydrogen economy and carbon capture and storage in the 'hard to abate' sectors. 

As the UK economy switched from town gas to natural gas in the 1960s and 1970s, there is no reason why the it cannot switch from natural gas to hydrogen gas in time. Carbon capture and storage can work in areas of the UK with significant industrial clusters.
 
The plan to plant 30,000 hectares of forest per annum is good news. We hope that this initiative will focus on natural capital restoration as well as carbon capture; so the UK can grow forests that entail significant biodiversity and resiliency.
Narina Mnatsakanian, director sustainable and impact investment at Kempen Capital Management
In order to reach the Paris agreement goal of net zero emissions, governments, investors and companies all need to decarbonise and invest in low carbon projects and infrastructure. 

TheTen Point Plan is a welcome development to support its commitment ahead of the COP 26 meeting next year. However, the scale of the commitment and planned investments are not going to be sufficient to take the UK much closer to its net zero ambition. 

The plan is focused on technology investments and it is important that the Government also follows through with its ambitious pledge to cut emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris agreement. One of the more controversial points is continued investment in nuclear energy. 

Furthermore, allocated investment for hydrogen is very limited and falls significantly short of pledges made by a number of EU countries. 

Nevertheless, this is added support to an investment theme that has already been recognised by investors, particularly long term investors.
