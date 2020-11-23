Nick Train: 'Tactical opportunity' in unloved UK stocks

There is currently a "tactical opportunity" in UK stocks with asset allocators placing "a discount on a London listing" over the past five years, according to Nick Train.

Despite a recent bounce on positive Covid-19 vaccine news, the UK's FTSE All-Share index continues to lag its global peers, with the all companies index down 12.4% year-to-date compared to the MSCI World's 9.8% gain, according to FE fundinfo data.

Over the past five years, a period that includes the Brexit referendum in 2016, the FTSE All-Share has returned just 24%, compared to its MSCI World counterpart's 90.3% gain.

But Train, speaking on a Finsbury Growth & Income webinar, said that other than for the past five years, the UK "has been a wonderful place for investors".

"There is a very entrepreneurial, innovative, shareholder-focused society and economy that we have here," Train explained.

"I know this is partly me talking out of self-interest, but I do really think there is a tactical opportunity in UK-listed companies today.

"Just simply when you compare their valuation and their share price performance with similar companies around the world, it is clear that asset allocators have been placing a discount on a London listing."

Train picked Finsbury's most recent purchase, Experian as a working example, noting the differential in its valuation and 2020 share price performance with US-listed peer Equifax as a reason for initiating the position.

Equifax is up 22% YTD, compared to Experian's 10%. "To me, I see that difference as predominantly the current downer that investors have about the UK," Train reasoned.

"I think it is perfectly easy to argue that Experian is a better business - it is certainly a more diverse business - than Equifax.

"So, absolutely, for choice at the moment, I would rather increase our exposure to the UK because that is where the relative opportunity is."

Train said he foresaw two of the trust's buckets - digital winners and luxury branded goods firms - continuing to increase, both due to expected capital gains and opportunities to "judiciously" top up those areas.

The two newest additions to the trust fit into one each, with Experian a digital winner and tonic maker FeverTree a luxury brand. The manager added that Finsbury had been fortunate enough to have issued new shares "during the tumult of 2020".

The two purchases were enabled, Train continued, through "the combination of new capital to deploy and wild, wild stockmarkets".

Finsbury Growth & Income is down 2.7% year-to-date, compared to the FTSE All-Share's 12.4% loss, and Train's mandate has gained 63.7% in the five years to 19 November versus its benchmark's 24%.