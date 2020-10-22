Adrian Lowcock: ESG funds no longer 'nice to have' but core part of portfolios

Sustainable and ESG funds are no longer a "nice to have" and must become a core part of investors' portfolios if they want to preserve long-term returns, according to Willis Owen's Adrian Lowcock.

Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen, said that while ESG products were originally being used as satellite funds within an asset allocation, they have now earned their place at the core of investors' portfolios.

He pointed to the strong performance of funds with an ESG investment approach over one, three and five years, with the MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders index beating its traditional MSCI ACWI counterpart with a five-year return of 94.6% versus 91.3%, in sterling terms to the end of September.

"The Covid pandemic has certainly accelerated an existing trend, as people took lockdown to re-evaluate their lives and could witness first-hand the effect human activity was having on their local environment," he said.

"But the key now is whether these sectors, such as oil and airlines, come back to the fore - that's very unclear at present, unlike the desire to use non-carbon or low-carbon energy, for example."

However, whether we see a green recovery from the pandemic or not, Lowcock believes the outperformance of ESG and sustainable mandates will continue, while "old economy" stocks can be expected to struggle form here on.

As a result, he said ESG funds "are core holdings now" and no longer a "secondary consideration" or "a nice to have tilt to portfolios".

"ESG investing is now a huge part of investing common sense, with many areas that responsible and ethical funds avoid being invested in being 'old' economy industries in decline," he said.

He added that "the development of the fourth digital age" has made investing ethically more cost effective, while improving data means companies can better track their impact on the world and be more accountable for their behaviour.

"These trends are not one, three or even five-year ones," he said. "They are here to stay, and investors who are not on board with them are going to miss out over the long term."