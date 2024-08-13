Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by PGIM at the Fixed Income Event in June

After two years of uncertainty highlighted by rising inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes, and rate-cut expectations, PGIM Fixed Income's Jonathan Butler, Portfolio Manager of the PGIM Global High Yield Bond Fund, views today's environment as highly favourable for high yield bonds.

Despite elevated inflation and potentially slow growth—a scenario that PGIM Fixed Income calls ‘weakflation'—the global economy remains resilient, a soft landing is still possible, and recession odds are receding.

‘Our two most likely scenarios, weakflation and a soft landing, provide an exceptional backdrop for high yield fixed income,' Butler said.

Benefiting from historical yield trends

Driving Butler's optimism is the current elevated yield environment and the U.S. Federal Reserve's caution about cutting interest rates because inflation remains sticky. Bond yields peaked just above 8% in recent years when rates were rising. Historically, when starting yields fall in the 7-9% range, high yield fixed income has posted positive returns 86% of the time in the following year, with half of those periods generating double-digit gains.

The global high yield bond market rose 13% in 2023, outperforming investment-grade bonds by 4%. Although spreads are currently tight in both markets, the high yield sector benefits from a yield advantage and is continuing to outperform the investment-grade sector in 2024.

Expecting manageable defaults

Along with the positive returns, PGIM Fixed Income's high yield default outlook is muted because credit quality in the sector remains high. Defaults are expected to be contained at about 3.5% over the next 12 months, which is in line with the historical median level and far below the levels seen during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-09 and the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-21.

Butler said companies are doing a good job maintaining their liquidity, with just as many receiving debt upgrades from credit rating agencies as downgrades even at this late stage in the current economic cycle

‘The quality of the market is higher than ever,' Butler said.

Minimising refinancing risk

While high yield issuers seeking to refinance debt now at elevated interest rates may face increased credit risk, strong corporate fundamentals should minimize that liability, Butler said. In fact, refinancing activity may be low this year because most of the outstanding high yield debt maturing in 2024 and 2025 has already been refinanced.

Butler expects refinancing needs to peak in 2026 in Europe and in 2029 in the U.S. This activity should be manageable, he said, especially if private credit markets continue to offer a significant funding alternative.

‘As long as the economy remains resilient, the market is willing to fund companies at fairly high coupons,' Butler said.

Navigating nuances with an experienced active manager

Although the high yield bond outlook is bright, risks vary widely by credit rating, with significantly more risk and also potential reward available to investors in lower-rated debt. PGIM Fixed Income's deeply experience high yield bond team can help investors navigate these complexities by performing diligent research from the bottom up to identify relative value opportunities.

‘The high yield asset class offers attributes that should appeal to the varied needs of investors across the globe,' Butler said. ‘Active global strategies maintain the flexibility to capitalise on nuances that extend across regional markets.'

Strike the right balance with bonds at PGIMFunds.com.

For Professional Investors only. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital.

Risks: An investment in the Fund involve a high degree of risk, including the risk that the entire amount invested may be lost. The Fund are primarily designed to purchase certain investments, which will introduce significant risk to the Fund, including asset performance, price volatility, administrative risk and counterparty risk. No guarantee or representation is made that any fund's investment program will be successful, or that such fund's returns will exhibit low correlation with an investor's traditional securities portfolio.

In the United Kingdom, information is issued by PGIM Limited with registered office: Grand Buildings, 1-3 Strand, Trafalgar Square, London, WC2N 5HR. PGIM Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number 193418), and with respect to its Italian operations by the Consob and Bank of Italy. In the European Economic Area ("EEA"), information may be issued by PGIM Netherlands B.V., PGIM Limited or PGIM Luxembourg S.A. depending on the jurisdiction. PGIM Netherlands B.V., with registered office at Eduard van Beinumstraat 6 1077CZ, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, is authorised by the Autoriteit Financiële Markten ("AFM") in the Netherlands (Registration number 15003620) and operates on the basis of a European passport.

The Fund is a sub-fund of PGIM Funds plc. An investor must review the Fund's prospectus, supplement and Key Investor Information Document ("KIID") or Key Information Document (the "KID"), depending on the jurisdiction (together, the "Fund Documents") before making a decision to invest. The Fund Documents are available at PGIM Limited, 1-3 The Strand, Grand Buildings, Trafalgar Square, London, WC2N 5HR, PGIM Netherlands B.V., Gustav Mahlerlaan 1212, 1081 LA, Amsterdam, and/or PGIM Luxembourg S.A., 2, boulevard de la Foire, L-1528 Luxembourg, or at www.pgimfunds.com. The information herein is for informational or educational purposes. The information is not intended as investment advice and is not a recommendation about managing or investing assets. In providing these materials, PGIM is not acting as your fiduciary.

FOR IMPORTANT INFORMATION RELATED TO RISKS AND DISCLOSURES PLEASE VISIT PGIM.COM/UCITS/DISCLOSURE.

© 2024 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) and its related entities. PFI of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. PGIM and the PGIM logo are service marks of PFI and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. 3670469