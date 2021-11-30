Industry Voice: Global equities - moving beyond the in between towards a new normal

As global vaccination programmes gather pace following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen economies slowly emerging from states of lockdown.

Office blocks once empty on the back of stay-at-home orders, underground carriages with no commuters, abandoned theatres and suspended air travel are areas slowly but surely coming back to life. At the same time, it's clear not all things will be going back to normal, as Covid-19 has accelerated trends at a very fast pace, be it a greater acceptance of working from home patterns, the fast adoption of technological innovations as well as vaccine/ medical breakthroughs.

Peter Rutter, Head of Equities at Royal London Asset Management considers the prospect of moving beyond the in between towards a new normal.

Read the article

This post was funded by RLAM

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are those of the author at the date of publication unless otherwise indicated, which are subject to change, and is not investment advice.