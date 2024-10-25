What do falling interest rates mean for cash?

While falling interest rates typically lead savers to reassess their cash holdings, inflation remains a persistent concern – with Bank Governor Andrew Bailey stating that more evidence of inflation being tamed is needed before cutting rates further.

However, with two more rate decisions due by the end of the year, research from Flagstone has previously found that seven in ten (69%) of savings professionals predict the base rate will end 2024 at 4.5%.

So, what does this all mean for cash?

Read more on the next chapter for cash investing in this hub from Professional Adviser, with content from Flagstone by completing the form below.