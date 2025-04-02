Net zero – the way forward in private markets

Investors are increasingly drawn to private markets, and sustainability is a key driver.

The rise in investor interest in private markets is now dovetailing with another developing investment theme – sustainability. There is growing momentum for incorporating sustainability into private market investments, though there are nuances, especially on a geographical basis.

There are of course many ways to incorporate sustainability into a portfolio, such as using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to gain additional insights on potential risk and return or setting net-zero targets, and investors can use a variety of methods in terms of screening and security selection.

Read more about the role sustainability plays in private market allocations in our content portal produced in association with Aviva Investors. By clicking 'Read Here' you agree to the data protection statement below and the sharing of your contact details with Aviva Investors.

DATA PROTECTION STATEMENT



Your privacy policy – Please read carefully



We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media*, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.



For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences.



Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.



Please note that if you are a sole trader or other partnership, you will not receive information regarding Incisive Media's other brands or from third parties until such time as we have your consent.