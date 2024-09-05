The challenges of aligning with the Paris Agreement will have a significant impact on the global economy. But for defined contribution (DC) pension schemes, this presents a unique opportunity – especially as investing in climate-aligned real assets not only supports the transition to a low-carbon economy but offers the potential for long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

Yet real assets have been historically underrepresented in DC schemes, which many are missing out on diversification and returns that are uncorrelated with traditional equity and fixed income investments.

Explore how your scheme can benefit from a climate-transition focused investment strategy in Professional Pensions real assets hub, produced in association with Aviva Investors.



