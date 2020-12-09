Xetra

Amundi targets ESG companies in Germany with new DAX ESG ETF

ESG

Amundi targets ESG companies in Germany with new DAX ESG ETF

Fund offered with a total expense ratio of 0.19%

clock 09 December 2020 •
Deutsche Boerse introduces ETF liquidity indicator on its exchange

ETFs

Deutsche Boerse introduces ETF liquidity indicator on its exchange

1,383 ETFs listed on Xetra

clock 22 February 2019 •
Trustpilot