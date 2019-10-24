WPCT

Schroders to take over Woodford Patient Capital Trust by year-end

Team-based approach

clock 24 October 2019 •
Wise Funds offloads Woodford Patient Capital stake

Lessons learnt

clock 16 October 2019 •
Woodford Patient Capital should 'adopt a run-off strategy' - analysts

Return cash to shareholders

clock 09 October 2019 •
Woodford's role on WPCT remains uncertain

Trust's share price has halved

clock 30 September 2019 •
Update: Woodford Patient Capital suffers fresh NAV writedown

Three company valuations reduced

clock 26 September 2019 •
Woodford Patient Capital booted out of FTSE 250

Trust ejected nearly a year after re-entry

clock 05 September 2019 •
Analysts take aim at Woodford over late disclosure of WPCT sell down

Speculation trust could be wound up

clock 29 July 2019 •
Update: Concerns raised over independence of Woodford trust's board

Celebrated anniversary on 21 April

clock 24 April 2018 •
